Asia Cup 2022: "Not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly" - Rashid Khan ahead of showdown against Bangladesh

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan has said that the team doesn't think about how the opposition perceives them, as they prefer to focus on their game.

Khan and Co. opened their Asia Cup campaign with a convincing eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Dubai on Saturday. They restricted the island nation to a paltry 105 before chasing down the target in only 10.1 overs.

Speaking ahead of their second game against Bangladesh, Khan said that despite the Afghanistan players playing plenty of franchise cricket, international cricket is their top priority. The youngster said as quoted by NDTV:

"We want to play a lot of international cricket that gives youngsters the opportunity to play and get a chance. We all play different leagues, but national duty comes first for your country. We want to focus on the next match and not think about the previous match. It is past. It is not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly."

Although the 23-year-old didn't pick any wicket against Sri Lanka, he bowled economically, bagging figures of 4-0-12-0. Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the Afghan bowlers, registering figures of 3.4-0-11-3.

"I am not an all-rounder" - Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan player doesn't see himself as an all-rounder. (Credits: Getty)

Rashid Khan said that he sees himself as a bowling all-rounder capable of batting anywhere. The leg-spinner reflected on Hardik Pandya's heroics against Pakistan and noted how the Team India all-rounder has raised his game.

"We want to give 100 per cent and enjoy the game. I am not an all-rounder. A player who can bat and ball and can bat in different positions, then it is great. If you have such players like Hardik Pandya in the team then it gives the captain a lot of options. His hard work has paid off. Last year when I played with him, I think he has improved as a captain a lot in IPL."

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials in full force ahead of their 2nd game in the Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow against Bangladesh 🏏



#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 Preparations in the AfghanAtalan camp arein full force ahead of their 2nd game in the Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow against Bangladesh 🏏 Preparations in the AfghanAtalan camp are 🔛 in full force ahead of their 2nd game in the Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow against Bangladesh 🏏 #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/774hNKV8Il

Pandya earned the 'Man of the Match' award against Pakistan. He took three wickets and remained unbeaten on 33 off 17 deliveries, hitting the winning six to fashion a five-wicket win for his team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav