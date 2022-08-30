Asia Cup 2022: "Not worried about Virat Kohli's form" - Kapil Dev on Indian batter's promising knock against Pakistan

Kapil Dev has stated that he isn't too worried about Virat Kohli's form, as the batter was able to make a significant impact in the team's Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28).

During an interview with ANI, the former India captain highlighted that Kohli looked in good touch in his comeback game. He opined that the star batter just needs to be more sure about his shots in the upcoming fixtures.

He pointed out that while India's No.3 got a reprieve early in his innings after Fakhar Zaman put down a difficult chance at second slip, he managed to stay at the crease for a long time. Dev further added that Kohli's attitude sets him apart from the rest.

He explained:

"I am not worried about Virat Kohli's form but it's good to see him back. Saw a couple of shots that made an impact, I just want him to be more sure about that. He is coming back and looked good.

"He was lucky to be dropped in the first over but whatever he was playing, he was there. I like his attitude not today but from the last ten years, and that makes him a much bigger player than anybody else."

He further added that the seasoned campaigner is just one knock away from rediscovering his form. The former cricketer suggested that Kohli shouldn't worry about his form and should instead take pride in representing the country.

He added:

"I think don't focus on runs for the country but understand that you are representing the country which is much bigger than that anything else. He should still feel he is representing the country.

"No player in every match will get zero but I think with his ability and talent he should not take time to come back into the form. He needs just one good inning to be back and I have no doubt about it."

Kohli, who returned to the side after a short break, played a crucial knock of 35 against Pakistan. He steadied the ship for the Men in Blue after they lost KL Rahul in the very first over of the run-chase.

"The only thing that I am worried about sometimes is his injuries" - Kapil Dev on Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya was the architect of India's stunning five-wicket victory over Pakistan, contributing significantly with both bat and bowl. Kapil Dev lauded the talismanic all-rounder for his superlative performance in the crucial tie.

However, he stated that it would be important for the player to take care of his body as he is prone to injuries. He opined that the Indian team would suffer a lot if Pandya gets injured again.

He added:

"Any all-rounder is a cherry on the cake. Pandya made us so proud and the only thing is that he has to look after himself because the person of his ability gets injured then the whole team gets injured. Nobody can doubt his abilities, but the only thing that I am worried about sometimes is his injuries."

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 The comeback is greater than the setback The comeback is greater than the setback 🇮🇳 https://t.co/KlnD4GZ4ZO

Pandya was adjudged as the Player of the Match against Pakistan. He bagged three wickets in the encounter and remained unbeaten on 33 off just 17 balls.

