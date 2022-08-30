Asia Cup 2022 points table: Updated standings after Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match 3

Afghanistan have cemented their top position in the Asia Cup 2022 Group B points table with a win over Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (August 31).

Ahead of the tournament, many fans labeled Group B as the Group of Death because all three teams were equally strong, but one of them would have to unluckily leave the competition before the Super 4s round.

With wins over both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Afghanistan have confirmed a place in the Super Fours. This means that either of the former two teams will be eliminated from the group stages. The Afghans have finished in the B1 spot in the Asia Cup 2022 points table.

India can confirm their position in the A1 spot in the Asia Cup 2022 points table if they register a win over Hong Kong tomorrow at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. If India beat Hong Kong, then the final group stage match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will virtually be a knockout game.

Similarly, in Group B, the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka match is now a do-or-die match for both nations now. The match will take place the day after tomorrow (September 1) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets to top the Asia Cup 2022 Group B points table

After a one-sided win over Sri Lanka, Afghanistan continued their winning momentum in Sharjah and recorded a seven-wicket victory against former Asia Cup finalists Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and asked Afghanistan to bowl first in Sharjah.

The Bangladeshi skipper expected his men to put up a big score on the board, but they only managed 127 runs in their 20 overs. Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan accounted for three wickets each. An unbeaten 17-ball 43 from Najibullah Zadran powered Afghanistan home in the 19th over.

