Asia Cup 2022 points table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match 5

The Asia Cup 2022 points table for Group B was locked after the culmination of the battle between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in a nail-biting thriller on Thursday to become the second team from Group B to qualify for the Super 4 round.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A 22-ball 39 from Afif Hossain helped Bangladesh set a 184-run target for the islanders.

Kusal Mendis' half-century and contributions from Dasun Shanaka and Asitha Fernando helped Sri Lanka chase down the target in the final over. Courtesy of this win, Sri Lanka have finished second on the Asia Cup 2022 points table for Group B with two points from two matches.

Afghanistan have already sealed the top place by winning their fixtures against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The second place was up for grabs, with the winner of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match advancing to the next round.

After a lot of ups and downs, it was the Sri Lankan side that emerged victorious at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh will return home early after failing to earn a single point. They finished last in Group B with a net run rate of -0.576.

Asia Cup 2022 points table for Group A will be locked on Friday

While the Group B points table has been locked, there is still one more match remaining in Group A of Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan will battle against Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 2.

The winner of that match will join Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and India in the Super 4 round. Pakistan will start as the favorites to win, but Hong Kong will be keen to register an upset victory and advance to the next round for the first time.

