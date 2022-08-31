Asia Cup 2022 points table: Updated standings after India vs Hong Kong Match 4

India have cemented the top spot in the Asia Cup 2022 Group A points table with a big win over Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31, in Dubai. The Men in Blue have also booked their place in the Super 4s round of the competition by registering two wins in as many matches.

Hong Kong had the momentum by their side, heading into the Asia Cup 2022's main round after winning the Qualifiers, defeating Singapore, UAE and Kuwait.

They won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It looked like Hong Kong had the upper hand in the first half of the Indian innings, but a 68-run knock from Suryakumar Yadav and a half-century from former captain Virat Kohli helped the Men in Blue finish with a 192-run total in their 20 overs.

Chasing 193 for the win, Hong Kong scored 152/5 in their 20 overs and lost by 40 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 1/15 in his four overs.

Hong Kong's net run rate has dipped to -2.000 after the big defeat against India. The good thing for them, however, is that their net run rate will not matter when they battle Pakistan on September 2.

The final group stage game of the Asia Cup 2022 is a knockout match between Pakistan and Hong Kong. The winner will join India from Group A in the Super 4s.

Asia Cup 2022 points table for Group B will be locked tomorrow

While the final match of Group A will take place on September 2, the last game of Group B will take place on Thursday, September 1. Sri Lanka will battle against Bangladesh in a knockout match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan have already qualified from Group B, and they will be joined by another team. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top when Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka.

