Asia Cup 2022: “Public memory is very short”- Ravi Shastri says Virat Kohli can ‘shut mouths’ by scoring a fifty against Pakistan

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed senior batter Virat Kohli to reply to his critics in style at the 2022 Asia Cup. He said Kohli should shut mouths by scoring a fifty in India's opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28.

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels that one innings can make a difference. Speaking to Star Sports, Shastri said:

"I haven’t spoken to Virat Kohli recently but the ‘big guys’ always wake up at the right time. The downtime for Kohli was good before the Asia Cup gave him a good chance to reflect. If he manages to get a fifty in the match against Pakistan, mouths will be shut."

“One innings can make a difference. He needs one innings to get back because the hunger is undiminished. What's happened in the past is history. Remember public memory is very short.”

Kohli was rested for the white-ball tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The Delhi cricketer will return to India colors against Pakistan and will be hoping to get some vital runs under his belt.

“Virat Kohli is the fittest player in the Indian team”- Ravi Shastri

The former Indian cricketer labeled Kohli as the fittest player in the Indian cricket team. He said that his hunger and passion are unparalleled. Shastri said:

“Kohli is the fittest player in the Indian team and nobody can match Virat Kohli's work ethic the way he trained. He is a machine. No question, he will definitely come back in his best form. His hunger and passion are unbelievable.”

The right-handed batter will be looking to shut his critics in style after he underwent a rough patch during the England tour. The former Men in Blues skipper scored only 12 runs in two T20I innings. It was followed by below-par scores of 16 and 17 runs, respectively in the two ODIs that he batted in.

That said, Kohli has a tremendous record against Pakistan in T20Is. He has amassed 311 runs in seven innings at an average of 77.75.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter made it clear that winning the Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup for Team India are his goals this year.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli said:

"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup. I am ready to do anything for the team."

Given the plethora of questions being raised about his future in Team India colors, fans will be waiting in anticipation to witness Kohli play a long innings against Babar Azam and Co.

