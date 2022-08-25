Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers Points Table (Updated) after Hong Kong vs UAE match

Hong Kong finished atop the qualifier table

Hong Kong started the Asia Cup Qualifier like a boss and they finished the tournament like one. On Wednesday, August 24, the team, captained by Nizakat Khan, advanced to the 2022 Asia Cup, scheduled to get underway on August 27.

Hong Kong started their Asia Cup Qualifier campaign with an eight-run win over Singapore. Thereafter, they beat Kuwait by eight wickets and continued their dominating run.

However, after Kuwait got the better of Singapore in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader, Hong Kong found themselves in a must-win situation.

Instead of bogging down, Nizakat and Co. put forth their A-game against CP Rizwan's UAE. The Emiratis were one of the favorites to make it through to the main tournament.

The Southeast Asian country won the toss and opted to bowl first. Aizaz Khan and Ayush Shukla picked up two and three wickets respectively for Hong Kong. Right-arm off-spinner Ehsan Khan earned the Player of the Match award after he picked up four crucial wickets and conceded only 24 runs in four overs.

CP Rizwan and Zawar Farid scored in the 40s, helping the UAE post 147 on the board in 19.3 overs.

The run-chase was a completely one-sided affair in favor of Hong Kong. Opening batter Nizakat Khan got them going with a run-a-ball 29. He also shared an opening wicket stand of 85 runs with Yasim Murtuza.

After Nizakat got out, Murtuza went on to score 58 runs off 43 balls with seven fours and one six. Babar Hayat strained a wee bit early on in his knock, but he upped the ante in the death overs. The right-hander stayed unbeaten on 38 off 26 balls with one four and three sixes as they secured an eight-wicket win with an over to spare.

Hong Kong finish on top of Asia Cup Qualifiers points table

Updated points table of Asia Cup Qualifier

Hong Kong, after beating the UAE, finished the Qualifiers at the top of the points table with three points. Kuwait, on the other hand, were impressive and finished second.

The UAE had a disappointing campaign and they finished third. Amjad Mahboob's Singapore failed to garner a single victory and finished bottom.

