Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers Points Table (Updated) after Kuwait vs Hong Kong – August 23, 2022

Hong Kong on Tuesday, August 23, registered their second win of the Asia Cup Qualifier and are now a strong contender to qualify for the next round.

Hong Kong defeated Kuwait by eight wickets to stay unbeaten. After opting to bowl first, the Hong Kong bowlers did an excellent job and reduced Kuwait to 57 for six in 10.3 overs. However, a 56-run stand between skipper Mohammed Aslam and Edson Silva brought Kuwait back into the game.

Silva was arguably the pick of the batters for Kuwait, scoring 56 runs off 30 balls with the help of one four and six sixes. On the back of his performance, Kuwait posted a competitive score of 151 for nine on the board.

Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan and Yasim Murtaza picked up two wickets apiece for Hong Kong. Kinchit Shah bowled one over and conceded 16 runs.

Hong Kong made an impressive start to their run-chase courtesy of a 59-run stand between Yasim Murtuza and Nizakat Khan. While Murtuza got out on 46, Khan went on to score 50 off 43.

Babar Hayat also showed his class by scoring an unbeaten 30-ball 53 with two fours and five sixes. Hong Kong chased the target down with 14 balls to spare.

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers updated table

Hong Kong moved to the top of the Asia Cup points table after their resounding win over Kuwait. With four points from two matches, Hong Kong have arguably been the standout team in the tournament.

Kuwait, in the meantime, slipped to third in the points table and have a net run rate of -0.421. The United Arab Emirates are placed second in the points table.

As far as Singapore are concerned, they have already been knocked out of the Asia Cup. They will look to salvage some pride in their last match against Kuwait.

