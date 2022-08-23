Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers Points Table (Updated) after United Arab Emirates vs Singapore – August 22, 2022

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), captained by CP Rizwan, got their Asia Cup campaign back on track on Monday (August 22) with a win over Singapore. After a one-wicket defeat against Kuwait, the UAE kept their qualification hopes alive by beating Singapore by 47 runs.

After being put in to bat first, opener Muhammad Wasim's 34-ball knock of 58, with three fours and five sixes, helped the UAE post 160-8. Basil Hameed also chipped in with a 28-ball 38 late on.

Fast bowler Janak Prakash was the pick of the bowlers for Singapore, accounting for three crucial scalps. Vinoth Baskaran was also outstanding, picking up the two important wickets of Vriitya Aravind and Aryan Lakra.

Singapore captain Amjad Mahboob had an off day, as he went for 35 runs in his three overs and also failed to pick up a wicket. Adwitya Bhargava and Akshay Puri got one wicket apiece.

In response, Singapore never get going in their run chase despite a 29-ball 42 from Aritra Dutta. The opener hit one four and four sixes before Karthik Meiyappan dismissed him.

After the 44-run stand between Dutta and Rezza Gaznavi, the Singapore innings went rapidly downhill. Junaid Siddiqui and Meiyappan made key inroads into their batting lineup, picking up three wickets apiece. Sultan Ahmed, Sabir Ali, Basil Hameed and Zawar Farid also picked up a wicket apiece for Singapore.

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers updated table

The UAE have climbed up to top spot in the Asia Cup points table with a net run rate of +1.045. However, they have played one more game than Hong Kong and Kuwait.

Singapore, meanwhile, remain at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.375. Hong Kong and Kuwait are second and third respectively in the standings.

Edited by Bhargav