Asia Cup 2022: "It is extremely surprising" - Rajkumar Sharma on Team India's bowling attack having changed drastically since the last T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is extremely surprised by the fact that Team India's bowling attack is unrecognizable from the one they fielded at last year's T20 World Cup.

The selectors have picked a 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 to be played in the UAE from August 27. Among the pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the only one who played the T20 World Cup at the same venue, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two spinners who have been retained.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Rajkumar Sharma was asked about Team India's almost completely altered bowling lineup since the last T20 World Cup. He replied:

"Absolutely, it is extremely surprising. It is looking totally changed. Neither do we have Varun Chakravarthy here nor Rahul Chahar. In their places, we have Ravindra Jadeja, Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi here. Overall I feel India has a settled bowling unit."

Sharma, however, feels that the current spin attack covers all bases. The former first-class cricketer explained:

"If you include Hooda as well, he is the fifth spinner along with Ashwin. It is looking like a good attack if we talk about spin bowling where we have experienced bowlers as well. We have Chahal, who I will say is the No. 1 spinner, and along with him, there is Ravindra Jadeja. Ravi Bishnoi has also performed well."

Team India have a plethora of options in the spin-bowling department in their Asia Cup squad. While Yuzvendra Chahal and Jadeja are likely to be the first-choice picks, Ravi Bishnoi and Ashwin could also get a look-in if the tracks are helpful for the spinners.

"All these bowlers have got the experience now" - Saba Karim on Team India's pace attack

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to lead India's pace attack

Saba Karim was further asked about Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the only experienced seamer in India's attack. He responded:

"All these bowlers have got the experience now, whether it is Arshdeep or Avesh Khan. They have been playing in the Indian Premier League for the last two years, their performances have been exceptional."

Karim concluded by observing that Team India's current bowling attack is more balanced. The former Indian selector reasoned:

"These two bowlers have performed exceedingly well in the last few matches as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is still there, he has a lot of experience. Your spin attack is looking more balanced. You have in-form spinners, so this team's bowling attack has more balance."

Team India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the Asia Cup due to injuries. The selectors have also opted not to fall back on the experience of Mohammad Shami and have shown faith in youngsters like Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

