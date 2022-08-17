Asia Cup 2022: "There wouldn't have been a more important tournament than this for him" - Reetinder Sodhi on Virat Kohli

Reetinder Singh Sodhi has highlighted that the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 is the most crucial tournament for Virat Kohli in quite some time.

Kohli, who opted out of Team India's tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe, is part of the 15-member squad for the continental tournament. The modern batting great will hope to end his barren run with the bat and silence his critics ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Sodhi was asked about the importance of the Asia Cup for Kohli. He responded:

"It is extremely important. I feel there wouldn't have been a more important tournament than this for him for many years. We talk about pressure, all said and done he is a legendary player, but form has eluded him."

Sodhi reckons Kohli and Rohit Sharma need to fire with the bat for the Men in Blue to emerge triumphant at the T20 World Cup. The former Indian all-rounder elaborated:

"If we see from the Indian team's perspective, we want Kohli firing all cylinders at the T20 World Cup. We will depend on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We have a big chance of winning the World Cup if both of them score runs."

Team India are looking to win their maiden T20 World Cup title since bagging the trophy in the inaugural edition of the tournament. They will hope to make amends for last year's debacle, where they failed to make the semi-finals after reversals against Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage.

"I am sure Virat Kohli will leave no stone unturned" - Reetinder Sodhi

Virat Kohli will hope to be at the top of his game at the Asia Cup

Sodhi believes Kohli will put in his utmost to be at his best in the Asia Cup. He said:

"I am sure Virat Kohli will leave no stone unturned. He is practicing, he is sweating it out, because that's the only way out. Fingers crossed, we all are praying that we see Virat Kohli in excellent form in the Asia Cup."

Sodhi concluded by expressing his confidence about the former Indian skipper delivering the goods at the continental showpiece. The 41-year-old observed:

"It is a sign of a great player that once he comes in form, he doesn't look back. We all know Kohli's prowess when he is in good form. I am sure he will be in great form in the coming Asia Cup."

Kohli amassed 153 runs at an average of 76.50 in the 2016 Asia Cup played in Bangladesh. This included an unbeaten half-century against Sri Lanka and crucial forties against Pakistan in the league phase and Bangladesh in the final.

