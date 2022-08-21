Asia Cup 2022: "Relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing"- Irfan Pathan hits back at Waqar Younis' comments

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has perhaps given a fitting reply to former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis' sly dig at the Indian team. Younis took to Twitter when it was announced that left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury.

Afridi tormented the Indian top-order when the two teams last met at the T20 World Cup 2021. This gave the 50-year-old an opportunity to comment that the youngster's absence will be a 'big relief' to the Men in Blue. Here's what he tweeted:

"Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi"

However, Irfan Pathan indirectly reminded the former pacer that even India were going into the Asia Cup without their two ace T20 bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah (back injury) and Harshal Patel (shoulder strain).

Here's what the former all-rounder tweeted:

"It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup!"

Wasim Jaffer joined Irfan Pathan in the banter

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has made quite a reputation for himself as someone who posts hilarious memes and witty comments on the happenings in world cricket.

Even he joined the banter and replied to Irfan Pathan with a caption of a famous Bollywood song, that translated to:

"Even if you don't speak directly, I have heard you."

Such a response would probably ruffle the feathers of Waqar Younis and it would be interesting to see if he comes up with a reply to this indirect dig.

Although Team India don't have the services of Bumrah and Harshal, the Men in Blue have packed their team with some quality spin options and also have the pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

With both India and Pakistan without their premier pacers, their encounter on August 28 in the Asia Cup promises to be an absolute cracker.

