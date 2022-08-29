[Watch] "Final jeetne ke baad"- Rohit Sharma tells a fan he will give his jersey to him after winning Asia Cup 2022

Indian captain Rohit Sharma promised a fan to give him his jersey after India wins the Asia Cup 2022 trophy. A video of Sharma's interaction with a fan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has gone viral on Twitter after the match against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28).

India registered a thrilling five-wicket win against Pakistan in Dubai last night. They avenged their 10-wicket defeat in last year's ICC T20 World Cup and got off to a winning start in the Asia Cup.

A delighted Rohit Sharma left the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after the game. On his way back, he met some fans and signed a few autographs. When asked for a jersey by one of the fans, Rohit told him that he should meet him after India wins the Asia Cup 2022 title. You can watch the video here:

India have almost confirmed a place in the Super 4s round of the Asia Cup 2022 with a win against Pakistan in their first match. The Men in Blue's next game is against Hong Kong on August 31. If India emerge victorious in that contest, they will top the Group A points table.

Rohit Sharma heaps praise on Hardik Pandya after his Man of the Match performance against Pakistan

Hardik Pandya was the hero for India in their win against Pakistan. He picked up three wickets and then scored an unbeaten 17-ball 33 to guide the Men in Blue home. Speaking at the post-match presentation, captain Rohit Sharma praised Pandya and said:

"Since the time he made his comeback, he's been great. He's been great in the IPL as well. All that matters. When he wasn't part of the team, he went back and figured out what he needs to do and went back to his fitness regime. He's clocking 140+ now, which is great for us, as is his batting."

