Asia Cup 2022: "Strike rate of the batters has improved because Rohit Sharma has led by example" - Saba Karim on India's new template for T20Is

Former cricketer Saba Karim believes that Rohit Sharma has played a big role in India adopting a new attacking approach in T20 cricket.

Speaking on India News Sports, he stated that the Indian captain has led by example in playing aggressively right from the start. The former India wicketkeeper suggested that other players have followed their captain in batting with a similar intent.

He also pointed out that Rohit has now altered his game and wants to have a healthy strike rate right from the first ball. Karim said:

"The transition that we have seen in India's approach, and that is because of Rohit Sharma. The way he has changed his mindset, it has given the message to other batters that they will also need to play in this fashion.

"This is both the team and Rohit's vision. The strike rate of the batters has improved because Rohit has led by example. Earlier, he used to take his time initially and would accelerate in the latter stages. But now, his approach is to play with a strike rate of over 140 right from the first ball."

Speaking about India's upcoming Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, Karim mentioned that it will be crucial for Rohit Sharma to give the side a good start. He also noted that one can't depend only on one batter to see the team through.

The former national selector highlighted the fact that while Rohit has played a big role in India's last few victories over Pakistan, the other batters have also contributed significantly to the success of the team.

"You cannot depend on just one player to win the match. Rohit Sharma's contribution is going to be key, as a good start will do wonders for India. But it's just a coincidence that India have only beaten Pakistan when Rohit has scored runs.

"There have been times when other batters have also performed well to help India win. He has the added responsibility of captaincy this time. The confidence of the team increases significantly when the skipper scores runs."

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the second match of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The highly anticipated contest will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

"Rohit Sharma can take the game away from the opposition with his batting" - Reetinder Sodhi

Ex-India all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi stated that Rohit Sharma has the ability to come up with match-winning performances. He opined that the senior batter could put Pakistan under pressure by getting India off to a positive start.

Sodhi reckoned that Pakistan would rely on their pacers to give them early breakthroughs. However, the game could slip out of their hands if they are unable to strike early.

He said:

"Rohit Sharma can take the game away from the opposition with his batting. He comes up with impactful performances at the top. Getting off to a good start will be key in the game against Pakistan.

"It doesn't matter if you are batting first or chasing, as Pakistan are heavily reliant on their seamers. Pakistan will be on the back foot if the Indian openers fire."

Perhaps, Sodhi had in mind India's previous encounter against Pakistan, which happened in the T20 World Cup last year. Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply in a deadly first spell bowled by Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi. India eventually managed a competitive total but it proved greatly inadequate as they lost the game by 10 wickets.

India and Pakistan have battled it out against each other in 14 matches at the Asia Cup so far. India have the upper hand in terms of their head-to-head record as they have eight wins to their name. Pakistan have managed five victories.

However, this is only the second time that the Asia Cup is being played in the T20 format. So, there is no guarantee of what will transpire in the contest. With Shaheen Afridi out of the Asia Cup due to injury, India do look like the favorites though.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat