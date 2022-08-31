Asia Cup 2022: “Was surprised with the team selected” - Inzamam-ul-Haq analyzes Bangladesh’s defeat to Afghanistan 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed his surprise over Bangladesh’s team selection for their Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan on Tuesday (August 30). According to him, Bangladesh did not stick to their strengths by preferring pacers over spinners.

Afghanistan registered an impressive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Sharjah in the third match of the Asia Cup 2022. Bowling first after losing the toss, the Afghans held Bangladesh to 127 for seven before chasing down the target in 18.3 overs.

With their second win of the competition, Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Sharing his thoughts on Bangladesh’s defeat, Inzamam said on his YouTube channel:

“I was surprised with the team Bangladesh selected. They did not back their spinners, which has traditionally been their strength. The one established spinner they had was their captain Shakib Al Hasan. Afghanistan were struggling against him.”

The Pakistan legend added that medium-pacers bowling towards the end worked in Afghanistan’s favor during the chase. He explained:

“Afghan batters do not allow medium-pacers to settle. They are big-hitters and the ground in Sharjah is also small. Facing Bangladesh’s medium-pacers worked in Afghanistan’s favor.”

Bangladesh did go into the match with three spinners. However, while Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan completed their quota of four overs, Mosaddek Hossain was held back and ended up bowling only 2.3 overs.

“Rashid, Mujeeb and Nabi can damage any batting line-up” - Inzamam-ul-Haq hails Afghanistan’s spin trio

While questioning Bangladesh’s tactics, Inzamam also praised the Afghanistan spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and skipper Mohammad Nabi.

He opined that they could trouble any side, including big ones like India and Pakistan. Sharing his thoughts on the Afghan spinners, Inzamam commented:

“Credit to Afghanistan. Their three bowlers, Rashid, Mujeeb and Nabi, can damage any batting line-up, even those of India and Pakistan. The way they have defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Afghanistan have emerged as a threat. India and Pakistan will need to be wary of them."

Admitting that Afghanistan’s balance is looking really good, Inzamam stated that their temperament will be tested in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. He concluded:

“One thing still needs to be seen, and that we will come to know in the second round. How good their temperament is. They have very good talent but it remains to be seen how they finish under pressure."

With Afghanistan winning both their games, the Group B match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on September 1 will now be a virtual knockout.

