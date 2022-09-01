Asia Cup 2022: “It was a heartwarming gesture, was wondering why he wasn’t going ahead” - Suryakumar Yadav on Virat Kohli bowing to him 

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has described Virat Kohli’s gesture of bowing to him after the former’s knock in the Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday (August 31) as a heartwarming one.

Suryakumar and Kohli added an unbeaten 98 for the third wicket against Hong Kong in a group A match in Dubai. SKY was the dominant partner, smashing an unbeaten 68 off only 26 balls. As for Kohli, he contributed 59* in 44 deliveries.

After the Indian innings ended, Kohli surprised Suryakumar by bowing to him, appreciating his excellent knock. Asked about the former Indian captain’s reaction, the 31-year-old said at a post-match press conference:

“It was a heartwarming gesture. I was wondering why he wasn’t going ahead and waiting instead. Then when I realized, I asked him to walk together.”

Stating that he immensely enjoyed batting with the experienced Kohli, Suryakumar said:

“He has so much experience, I enjoyed batting with him. It is important to have someone experienced in a situation like this, because I haven’t played as many T20 games as he has.”

The Mumbai batter’s innings stood out for its blazing strokeplay. The right-hander struck six fours and as many sixes. Asked whether he went in with any specific mindset, Suryakumar replied:

“No (smiles). The situation was such that I had to play that way. The wicket was a little slow at the start, I spoke to Virat Kohli and he said ‘just express yourself and do as you bat’. My plan was also very clear on how to bat. Bahut maza aaya (it was fun).”

Suryakumar walked in to join Kohli after KL Rahul was dismissed for 36 off 39 in the 13th over.

“It is a bit awkward” - Suryakumar Yadav on facing Hong Kong’s ‘slow’ medium-pacers

During the press conference, the batter also admitted that playing Hong Kong’s pacers, who mostly bowl at 120-125 kph, was a bit awkward. He, however, stated that professional players should be ready to take up any challenge. Suryakumar commented:

“Yes, it is a bit awkward. We do not play bowlers who bowl at speeds of 120-125 (kph) regularly. Even in the nets, our bowlers are bowling at 135-140 (kph). But it is international cricket, so you have to adjust. And we are doing the same.”

The win over Hong Kong meant that India have become the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 4 round. Afghanistan have also booked their berth in the next round after clinching both their Group B clashes.

