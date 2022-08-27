Asia Cup 2022: "They can upset several good teams" - Wasim Jaffer backs Afghanistan to beat top sides if their batters step up

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes Afghanistan has the potential to upset the top teams ahead of their Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Jaffer also predicted their bowling line-up to win them games if the batters put up a good score.

Afghanistan had a memorable outing in the 2018 Asia Cup as they finished the group stage unbeaten, registering victories over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They also tied with eventual champions India, but couldn't win any games in the Super Four stage.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer claimed that Afghanistan are wealthy in the spin department and have threatening fast bowlers. However, the 31-Test veteran wants their batting to step up to support their bowlers.

The Vidarbha legend opined:

"We know Afghanistan have three premier spinners and their fast bowlers aren't too bad either. I think Naveen-ul-Haq is an underrated bowler and performs well in league cricket. If Afghanistan's batting clicks, they can upset several good teams. Hence, if they can put a good score on the board, the bowling has the potential to upset the best."

Jaffer also reflected on Rashid Khan's recent dip in form and believes the leg-spinner's form will be critical to Afghanistan's chances in the Asia Cup.

Jaffer said:

"The way teams approach Rashid Khan and we have seen in the IPL that teams play him conservatively. In contrast, other teams in rest of the franchise cricket attack him by playing slog sweep and sweep as he bowls plenty of googlies. However, Rashid Khan is an excellent bowler because we have seen that even against a defensive approach, he can take your wicket."

He added:

"Nevertheless, his recent form shows a dip, but Khan's form will be crucial in such a big tournament. He has always performed well in Dubai; hence, Afghanistan will hope their leg-spinner clicks."

The 23-year-old has picked up only nine wickets in 10 T20Is this year at 26. He also managed only three wickets in Afghanistan's recent 3-2 loss in the five-game T20 series against Ireland.

"Pathum Nissanka has proven himself to be a good player" - Wasim Jaffer

Pathum Nissanka. (Credits: Getty)

Jaffer addressed the Sri Lankan team by noting Pathum Nissanka's exploits in one and a half years. He feels Sri Lanka has plenty of promising names, who must live up to the expectations.

"Pathum Nissanka has proven himself to be a good player and has delivered consistent performances in the past one and a half years. Sri Lanka have other good players like Bhanuka Rajapaksa; however, he hasn't been able to translate his franchise form in international cricket. Hence, I feel it's an opportunity for him and his form will be crucial for Sri Lanka."

ICC @ICC



icc-cricket.com/news/2750648 Plenty of star power in Sri Lanka's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup Plenty of star power in Sri Lanka's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 💥icc-cricket.com/news/2750648

He added:

"Charith Asalanka is a great player and Dasun Shanka, who single-handedly won a game against Australia is an important player. They also have Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis. Hence, Sri Lanka has plenty of names, but the performances haven't exactly been as expected from Sri Lanka."

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other only once in T20Is, with the latter winning by six wickets.

