Asia Cup 2022: "They have a conservative approach" - Saba Karim on why Team India will have an edge over Pakistan on August 28

Former Indian selector Saba Karim believes Team India's new brand of attacking cricket will give them an advantage over Pakistan ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 encounter. The two teams will meet on August 28.

Karim accepted that the form guide favored Babar Azam more than Virat Kohli, with most eyes set to be on the duo's displays for their teams. However, he also stressed that Pakistan haven't played fearless cricket like India have over the past few months.

Speaking to India News Sports, here's what the former Indian wicketkeeper had to say about Team India's new brand of cricket:

"If you look at the current form then definitely Babar has been playing games continuously and has had decent performances in T20s of late. The problem with Pakistan batting, however, is that they have a conservative approach, similar to what India had till last year."

Karim added:

"So the advantage we have is that we have committed to an attacking brand of cricket. If Kohli joins the party and continues that approach at No.3, then it will be the icing on the cake for us going forward."

If Babar Azam scores runs, it would cause Team India problems: Reetinder Sodhi

Former cricketer Reetinder Sodhi was also present on the same panel and stated how important Babar Azam's wicket is to Team India. He played a crucial role in Pakistan thumping their neighbors last year at the T20 World Cup.

Sodhi also spoke about the importance of getting Virat Kohli back into form and stated:

"Babar is a big player now and if he scores runs against India, it could cause us problems. So it is important to get his wicket early because then it gets difficult for Pakistan to set up or chase a total."

He added:

"If Virat gets back into form, we will have a settled batting line-up. But if he continues to struggle, then the problems will only increase going forward."

Azam will enter this match after scoring three consecutive half-centuries in the ODI series against the Netherlands. He will undoubtedly be key to Pakistan's hopes at the Asia Cup.

