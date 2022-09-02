Asia Cup 2022: "This too shall pass, stay strong" - Netizens brutally troll Pakistan captain Babar Azam as he gets out cheaply against Hong Kong 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to make a significant impact with the bat during the team's match against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 on Friday (September 2) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The right-handed batter got out to Hong Kong spinner Ehsan Khan in the third over of the encounter. He perished while trying to push the ball down the ground for a single, giving the bowler a return catch.

The off-spinner bowled it slower through the air, which probably did the trick as Babar wasn't able to keep the ball down. He managed just nine runs from eight balls during his brief stay.

A number of fans took to social media to troll the batter for his consecutive failures with the bat in the tournament. Here are some of the reactions:

Interestingly, Ehsan Khan also dismissed Babar Azam when Pakistan and Hong Kong faced each other at the Asia Cup in 2018.

The star batter was also criticized by many for his underwhelming performance in the team's opening fixture against India. Babar, who is currently the No.1 ranked batter in T20Is, managed just 10 runs in the contest between the arch-rivals.

Pakistan and Hong Kong are battling it out for a spot in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan, Hong Kong, and India are placed in Group A in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. India have already qualified for the Super 4 stage after having secured victories in both of their league fixtures.

The winner of the clash between Pakistan and Hong Kong will lock horns against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 4). The losing team will get knocked out of the competition.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the other two teams who have made it to the Super 4 stage. Banlagesh were eliminated from the tournament after their two-wicket loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday.

