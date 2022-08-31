Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Bangladesh's disappointing loss against Afghanistan

Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 following their seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh on August 30 (Tuesday) in Sharjah. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) bagged the Player of the Match award for his stellar spell in the first innings.

After choosing to bat first, things quickly went awry for Bangladesh. Mujeeb Ur Rahman spun a web around the batters in the powerplay and dismissed the top three opposition batters with just 24 on the scorecard.

Rashid Khan (3/22) then joined the act and derailed their innings with a magnificent spell in the middle overs. A valiant effort from Mosaddek Hossain (48) helped Bangladesh reach 127/7 after 20 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan bowled his heart out during a brilliant spell in the chase and kept the aggressive Afghan top-order batters silent. After 13 overs, the scoreboard read 62/3, with momentum and advantage slightly tilted towards Bangladesh.

Najibullah Zadran (43* in 17 balls) played a blazing knock at this juncture, and singlehandedly shepherded his side to the winning shores in the 19th over. Ibrahim Zadran (42* in 41 balls) played the perfect anchor role during the chase. After winning both of their Group B matches, the Mohammad Nabi-led side have advanced to the next stage of the Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan reflected on his team's performance and said:

"It's always tough when you lose four wickets in the first 7-8 overs. I thought we were just 10-15 runs short given the wicket we had. Our bowlers bowled exceptionally well in the first 15 overs. In a T20 game whoever stands up should make sure to play through the innings."

He added:

"Mosaddek batted well but unfortunately his contribution wasn't enough. Najibullah Zadran is a dangerous player. To concede 60 runs in the last four overs on this pitch wasn't good. We thought we had the game (in the bag) but credit goes to the way Najibullah played."

Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a low-scoring contest between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

India will next face Hong Kong in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 31 (Wednesday). A win would make the Men in Blue the second team to qualify for the Super Four stage.

