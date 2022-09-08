Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India loses toss in the dead rubber against Afghanistan

After being eliminated from the tournament, Team India and Afghanistan will end their Asia Cup journey today (September 8) in Dubai. They will face each other in their third Super Four match, which is basically an inconsequential encounter.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to field first on the expected lines. The Indian management rested Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal for this game to manage their workloads amidst their busy schedule.

KL Rahul took over the reins as captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Deepak Chahar, Dinesh Karthik, and Axar Patel replaced the trio in the playing XI.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

"We've lost a few close games on grounds where it's not easy to defend"- Team India coach Rahul Dravid

Head Coach Rahul Dravid downplayed any major concerns for the Indian team after they failed to make it to the finals of the Asia Cup. He opined that they lost close battles at the venue, where historically defending a total has been challenging.

Speaking to broadcasters ahead of the Afghanistan clash, Rahul Dravid said:

"Irrespective of the results, the margins in T20 cricket are so small. We've lost a few close games on grounds where it's not easy to defend. It's not an excuse but we could have easily ended up on the other side of the result."

He added:

"Just because we have lost a couple of close games doesn't make us a terrible team. A couple of injuries and illnesses can disturb the balance of the team in a tournament like this. The whole point is not to overreact with wins or losses."

Shedding light on the environment in the team after a couple of losses, Dravid added:

"The environment in the team is good and relaxed. The one disappointment is that we don't get the chance of playing one extra game before the final. We missed out on that but we'll learn from it."

At the time of this writing, Team India galloped to 52/0 in six overs with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.

