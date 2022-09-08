Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India's thumping win over Afghanistan in a dead rubber

KL Rahul-led Team India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs in their final Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday, September 8, in Dubai. Both teams are already out of the finals race, as Pakistan and Sri Lanka sealed the two spots with successive wins in the Super Four stage.

After being asked to bat first, Virat Kohli's (122 off 61 balls) majestic century helped Team India post a massive first innings total of 212/2 on the board.

KL Rahul (62 off 41 balls) provided him with able support by notching up a brilliant half-century. Fazalhaq Farooqi (0/51) and Fareed Ahmad (2/57) endured forgettable outings with the ball.

In a steep run-chase, the Afghan batters surrendered meekly without a fight. Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/4) made the batters' lives miserable at the crease during his four-over opening spell. He registered his second five-wicket haul in T20I cricket.

Ibrahim Zadran (64* off 59 balls) hit a fifty, but he did not receive any support from other batters. They eventually reached 111/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by a massive margin of 101 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bhuvneshwar Kumar reflected on his phenomenal spell and said:

"I was just bowling in the right areas. I think it was my day, I was getting a wicket wherever I was bowling. Surprisingly it did (swing). If you look at the white ball it doesn't swing (that long) for 4-5 overs but it did today."

He added:

"Wherever I was bowling I was getting wickets. If you look at the two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, there wasn't much swing and bounce as well. This wicket had more in it."

On India's journey in Asia Cup, he added:

"It's been a good tournament but when it comes to the team, we weren't in a good position. The matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka were nail-biters. It's good ahead of the World Cup when you play the strong Asian teams. It's good to have such close matches."

Pakistan will face off against Sri Lanka in the last Super Four match on Friday, September 9, in Dubai. They will then again clash in the final on Sunday, September 11, in Dubai.

