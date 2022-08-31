Create

Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 KL Rahul memes as fans roast him for his sedate knock against Hong Kong

Modified Aug 31, 2022 09:29 PM IST

Indian opener KL Rahul faced the ire of fans after his sluggish knock against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31). The batter scored 36 runs in 39 balls in the Group A clash of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium.

After being asked to bat first by the opposition captain, Team India's openers struggled in the powerplay. The ball was evidently holding up due to the slow nature of the surface.

With KL Rahul taking time by playing dot balls, the pressure kept mounting on Rohit Sharma (21 in 13 balls).

The Indian captain played a couple of big hits and upped the ante. However, he perished in the fifth over while trying to smash a six.

KL Rahul then took the innings forward by building a partnership with Virat Kohli but failed to score runs at a brisk pace. Mohammad Ghazanfar dismissed him in the 13th over, much to the disappointment of the Indian cricket fans.

After witnessing Rahul's sedate knock against Hong Kong, fans took to social media platforms to roast him through memes. Here is a collection of the best memes:

BCCI chose statpadder KL Rahul in place of Prithvi Shaw in the Indian team. https://t.co/yTglIVE7oN
KL Rahul at the end of innings after scoring just enough at just enough speed to confirm his vice captain status for next 5 years https://t.co/945TdY4g5e
#IndvsHkgRelax KL Rahul will attack in IPL 2023 https://t.co/UCnMjIQtDq
😹 Thank You Hong~Kong for taking KL Rahul wicket #IndvsHkg #INDvsHK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/63KRTpKWnp
@CricCrazyJohns KL RAHUL plays more than half balls of power play and scores only 16 in 20 ballsIf his struggle continue against team like Hong Kong then @BCCI plz drop him against Pakistan on Sunday ..... REQUEST from TEAM INDIA fan 🇮🇳❤️🙏 https://t.co/Q85ymGyH7V
KL Rahul if he was a good batter https://t.co/oEUhZF8ilg
Solid knock #INDvHKG #klrahul https://t.co/X9yukDUpK7
Last 10 T20i Innings Of KL Rahul 0(2), 1(4), 0(6), 0(4), 14(17), 3(8), 18(16), 15(14), 65(49), 0(1),36(39)Strike Rate: 95.89Meanwhile Sanju samson to BCCI -: https://t.co/3fGkzp3Qge
Every indian cricket fan after seeing KL Rahul innings. #IndvsHkg https://t.co/CfjRBw2dHR

India ended up scoring 192/2 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli (59*) and Suryakumar Yadav (68*) upped the ante in the death overs to reach what should be a good total to defend.

"I feel Virat Kohli should open in place of KL Rahul"- Parthiv Patel on Team India's opening combination in T20I cricket

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel opined that Virat Kohli should be preferred for the opening position ahead of KL Rahul. He believes this would help attain the perfect team balance in the T20I format.

He feels that the move will allow the team management to play Rishabh Pant in the lineup. This will give them a much-needed aggressive left-handed option in the middle order.

Speaking on Cricbuzz in this regard, Parthiv Patel said:

"I feel Virat Kohli should open in place of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should bat in the middle order. The team needed a left-handed batter in the middle, which is why they promoted Ravindra Jadeja. So you need that left-right combination in between."

He stated that Virat's experience as an opener should be utilised by the Indian team. Patel said:

"Virat Kohli is most suited to opening the batting in T20s. He's got a lot of runs while opening for RCB. I firmly believe that who's coming at No.3 depends on how the openers have batted."

He added:

"KL Rahul got out first ball and then Kohli had to consolidate. But when you start from zero, you play the way you want to play and you can build your innings the way you want to."

Do you agree with Parthiv Patel's views? Should Virat Kohli open the innings with Rohit Sharma? Sound off in the comments section.

