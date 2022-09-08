Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 Virat Kohli memes after he brings up his much-awaited 71st century against Afghanistan

After a long wait of over 1000 days, Virat Kohli notched up a century in India's third Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan on Thursday, September 8. Kohli has now equaled Ricky Ponting as the second highest century maker in international cricket with his 71st tonight.

The iconic batter powered India to a mammoth total of 212/2 after Afghanistan chose to field first. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli opened the innings with KL Rahul in this contest.

The duo put on a splendid 115-run stand for the first wicket and laid out a solid platform. KL Rahul (62 off 41 balls) departed in the 13th over, trying to up the ante. Coming in at number 3, Suryakumar Yadav hit a magnificent six off his first ball and walked back to the pavilion on the next ball.

Virat Kohli shifted gears at this juncture and enthralled the viewers with sumptuous shots on both sides of the wicket. Kohli bought up his much-awaited 71st century with a magnificent six in the 19th over, sending his fans into a frenzy. Rishabh Pant (20* off 16 balls) played second fiddle to him in their 87-run partnership.

Speaking at the mid-innings break after his sensational century, Virat Kohli lauded his wife Anushka Sharma for supporting him during tough times and dedicated the knock to her and their daughter Vamika. He said:

"You can see all that is happening because of how one person has stood by me through thick and thin and that is Anushka. I want to specially dedicate this hundred to her and our daughter Vamika. When you have someone next to you, putting things into right perspective, like Anushka has been by my side, it teaches you a lot of things. I have not been desperate."

On support from his teammates, he added:

"I feel very blessed and grateful right now. Last two and half years have taught me a lot. I have put a lot of things in perspective. I was a bit shocked because this was the format I was least expecting to get a hundred in.

"This is a moment that is very special for me and the team as well. (On his thoughts) It was accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been really helpful, they have been giving me space to work on things."

Fans react after Virat Kohli brings up his 71st century in Asia Cup 2022

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness their favorite batter cross the three-digit mark after a long wait. They felt emotional and took to social media platforms to express the same in the form of intriguing memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

S K @pandudarling99

After 80+ innings

He scored 71 St century

The name King Kohli

the king is back



#ViratKohli𓃵 #AFGvsIND

#INDvsAFG After 1020 + daysAfter 80+ inningsHe scored 71 St centuryThe name King Kohli @imVkohli the king is back After 1020 + daysAfter 80+ innings He scored 71 St centuryThe name King Kohli @imVkohli the king is back 💥💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😭❤️❤️#ViratKohli𓃵 #AFGvsIND #INDvsAFG https://t.co/CdY1zpadJP

Sardaar S @SardaarSainik @imVkohli

#ViratKohli𓃵

#GOAT𓃵

#INDVSAFG The thing which we waited for 2 and half years..i can't control my tears never shed my tear for anything but this The thing which we waited for 2 and half years..i can't control my tears never shed my tear for anything but this 😭💙 @imVkohli#ViratKohli𓃵#GOAT𓃵 #INDVSAFG https://t.co/pS0JX97ibu

Should Virat Kohli continue to open for Team India in the T20I format? Sound off in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. What is Virat Kohli's ideal position in T20I cricket? Number 3 Opening 1 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit