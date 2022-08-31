Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 Virat Kohli memes after he returns to form with a half-century against Hong Kong

Virat Kohli returned to form after a dry spell with a half-century against Hong Kong in a Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 31 (Wednesday) in Dubai.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma (21 runs off 13 balls) gave the team a brisk start by smashing a couple of boundaries before perishing in the fifth over. KL Rahul (36 runs off 39 balls) struggled for timing at the other end, which meant the scoring rate took a hit after the captain's departure.

Even Virat Kohli could not score freely on his arrival as he got the majority of runs in singles and doubles. KL Rahul's painful stay at the crease ended in the 13th over while trying to up the ante. Suryakumar Yadav (68* in 26 balls) walked in at the No. 4 position and breathed a new lease of life into the sedate innings with his audacious strokeplay.

His splendid innings helped the Men in Blue reach 192/2 in 20 overs, much more than what they thought was possible at the halfway stage. Suryakumar plundered six sixes and as many fours during his match-defining knock.

Hong Kong were left clueless after the onslaught in the death overs as the Mumbaikar kept finding boundaries at will with precision.

Kohli played the perfect second fiddle to him and bought up his 31st half-century during the course of the innings. His unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 44 balls comprised three sixes and a solitary four.

Fans rejoice after Virat Kohli returns to form with a fifty against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness his much-anticipated return to form and took to social media platforms to express their views in the form of interesting memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

India Fantasy @india_fantasy Virat Kohli is just built different. Much needed 50. Virat Kohli is just built different. Much needed 50. https://t.co/6F2ugM4KV5

Suresh 🚩 @suresh_saini18



Virat Kohli 50 🤙 King is backVirat Kohli 50 🤙 King is back 🏆Virat Kohli 50 🤙 https://t.co/xWhcWPatDs

Meanwhile, India registered a comfortable 40-run victory against Hong Kong to seal a berth in the Super Four of the tournament.

