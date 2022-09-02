"Used to be one of the fittest players" - Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja gets ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to injury 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a knee injury. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has replaced him in the squad for the remaining matches of the tournament.

Jadeja showcased stunning form with both the bat and the ball in the team's first two games at the continental event. The southpaw was one of the key architects of India's five-wicket win over Pakistan, scoring 35 runs off 29 deliveries.

The 33-year-old chipped in with a miserly spell in the subsequent game against Hong Kong. The crafty spinner conceded just 15 runs from his full quota of four overs and also picked up a solitary wicket.

Notably, Patel was earlier named as one of the three reserve players for the Asia Cup 2022. He is set to join the team soon in Dubai.

A number of fans took to social media to react to the news of Ravindra Jadeja's injury. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

sour and sweet ♡♡♡ @sour_sweet98



#AsiaCup2022 #RAVINDRAJADEJA Axar Patel is a good replacement for Ravindra Jadeja who is unfortunately ruled out of Asia Cup Axar Patel is a good replacement for Ravindra Jadeja who is unfortunately ruled out of Asia Cup#AsiaCup2022 #RAVINDRAJADEJA

Klrahulpopa (Choker/statpadder hu bhay) @Krahulpopa ! ...Get well sooon Jaddu bhay 1-2 din pehle hi toh press conference di thi , itne khush lag rahe the ...achanak se injury! ...Get well sooon @imjadeja Jaddu bhay 1-2 din pehle hi toh press conference di thi , itne khush lag rahe the ...achanak se injury 😐 ! ...Get well sooon @imjadeja !❤

Manu Tripathi @ManutiwaryABVP @BCCI Pura balance gya Jadeja ke jane se Pant khelega aur 6th bowler kaun hoga ab? @BCCI Pura balance gya Jadeja ke jane se Pant khelega aur 6th bowler kaun hoga ab?

SATHVIKA ❣️💙 @Sathvika08_



More power to you man

#Jadeja @imjadeja You know wt all Jadeja's massive performance came after his every injuries 🥵🥵More power to youman You know wt all Jadeja's massive performance came after his every injuries 🥵🥵More power to you ☺️ man 😘😍#Jadeja @imjadeja https://t.co/otE9fIXPP7

Ivar the boneless @Naveen25979920 @vikrantgupta73 used to be one of fittest players but now is on the verge of being ruled from T20WC🤦

Big disadvantage for India if we he doesn't recover in time for the world cup! @BCCI Jadeja is dealing with injury problems quite often in the last 1 yrused to be one of fittest players but now is on the verge of being ruled from T20WC🤦Big disadvantage for India if we he doesn't recover in time for the world cup! @vikrantgupta73 @BCCI Jadeja is dealing with injury problems quite often in the last 1 yr 😑used to be one of fittest players but now is on the verge of being ruled from T20WC🤦Big disadvantage for India if we he doesn't recover in time for the world cup!

India Fantasy @india_fantasy

No Harshal

No Jadeja



The trend of players getting injured continues No BumrahNo HarshalNo JadejaThe trend of players getting injured continues No Bumrah No Harshal No Jadeja The trend of players getting injured continues 😭

Aayush jain @AayushJain_1 @BCCI No one can replace Ravindra Jadeja. He's a proven match winner. But I get it. @BCCI No one can replace Ravindra Jadeja. He's a proven match winner. But I get it.

Hassan Cheema @Gotoxytop1 Jadeja out of Asia cup too. This is Pakistan's best chance to beat India twice from here on and win the cup. Jadeja out of Asia cup too. This is Pakistan's best chance to beat India twice from here on and win the cup.

The King of Beasts @being_ingenious

He's must play candidate for T20WC @BCCI Again a Knee Injury 🤕 , can't see one of the fittest player getting injured again and again .He's must play candidate for T20WC @BCCI Again a Knee Injury 🤕 , can't see one of the fittest player getting injured again and again .He's must play candidate for T20WC

Ta Ailer @_Ailer__ India can’t afford to lose Jadeja going to T20i WC next month. India can’t afford to lose Jadeja going to T20i WC next month.

Sayanth @Sayanth_rajith What is it with Jadeja and injuries?

Seems to get injured every now and then. What is it with Jadeja and injuries?Seems to get injured every now and then.

Ravindra Jadeja has had trouble with his right knee in the recent past. He was ruled out of India's three-match ODI series against West Indies in July due to a knee injury.

The Indian team management will be hoping that the talismanic all-rounder regains his fitness soon, given that the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 is right around the corner.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2022 without Ravindra Jadeja

India have qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next be seen in action on Sunday (September 4) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The winner of Friday's Group A clash between Pakistan and Hong Kong will take on India on Sunday.

Here's India's squad for the rest of the Asia Cup 2022:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar

