"Used to be one of the fittest players" - Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja gets ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to injury 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a knee injury. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has replaced him in the squad for the remaining matches of the tournament.
Jadeja showcased stunning form with both the bat and the ball in the team's first two games at the continental event. The southpaw was one of the key architects of India's five-wicket win over Pakistan, scoring 35 runs off 29 deliveries.
The 33-year-old chipped in with a miserly spell in the subsequent game against Hong Kong. The crafty spinner conceded just 15 runs from his full quota of four overs and also picked up a solitary wicket.
Notably, Patel was earlier named as one of the three reserve players for the Asia Cup 2022. He is set to join the team soon in Dubai.
A number of fans took to social media to react to the news of Ravindra Jadeja's injury. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Ravindra Jadeja has had trouble with his right knee in the recent past. He was ruled out of India's three-match ODI series against West Indies in July due to a knee injury.
The Indian team management will be hoping that the talismanic all-rounder regains his fitness soon, given that the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 is right around the corner.
India's squad for Asia Cup 2022 without Ravindra Jadeja
India have qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next be seen in action on Sunday (September 4) at the Dubai International Stadium.
The winner of Friday's Group A clash between Pakistan and Hong Kong will take on India on Sunday.
Here's India's squad for the rest of the Asia Cup 2022:
Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Reserves: Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar