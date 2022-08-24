Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli meets Babar Azam in Dubai during India's practice session ahead of Pakistan clash

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli was recently spotted catching up with Pakistan captain Babar Azam during the Men in Blue's practice session in Dubai ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on social media on Wednesday (August 24) showing the Indian players entering the stadium for practice. Notably, Pakistan and Afghanistan also trained at the same venue earlier in the day.

Virat Kohli interacted with the likes of Rashid Khan and Babar Azam, while Hardik Pandya was also captured having a conversation with Afghan players.

BCCI posted on Instagram:

"Hello DUBAI 🇦🇪 Hugs, smiles and warm-ups as we begin prep for #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup | #TeamIndia 🇮🇳"

Babar Azam is one of the cricketers to have come out in support of Virat Kohli amid all the talks around the latter's lackluster form. Taking to his Twitter account, the Pakistani batter shared a special message for Kohli last month.

Babar wrote on Twitter:

"This too shall pass. Stay strong."

India and Pakistan last met at the T20 World Cup 2021 last year. Babar was one of the architects of Pakistan's emphatic 10-wicket victory in the encounter, remaining unbeaten on 68 runs off 52 deliveries as they chased down a target of 152.

Virat Kohli is expected to make cricketing return on August 28

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during India's tour of England. He was on a short break following the completion of the assignment. The right-handed batter is part of India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022 and is set to make his return with the continental event.

The competition is scheduled to begin on August 27. A total of six teams will battle it out for the coveted championship trophy. The tournament will be played in the T20 format.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will open their campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The two sides faced each other 14 times at the Asia Cup. India have emerged victorious on eight occasions, whereas Pakistan have five wins to their name.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit