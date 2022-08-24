Asia Cup 2022: “You cannot run this far without having the ability to counter situations” - Virat Kohli opens up on poor form 

Team India batter Virat Kohli has asserted that he knows where his game stands, adding that he has had a successful international career because of his ability to counter various situations and challenges.

The former India captain has been in the news due to his lack of form, which has stretched over a couple of seasons now. Recently, he completed 1000 days with a single international hundred. The 33-year-old was rested for India’s white ball tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

He will be making a comeback to international cricket with the Asia Cup in the UAE. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. This match will be Kohli’s 100th T20I. Speaking ahead of the tournament, he downplayed concerns over his form. The batter said on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’:

“I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me. I want to learn from it and I want to understand what are the core values that I have, as a sportsperson and as a human being."

The man with 70 international hundreds added that he is confident of performing consistently once he overcomes the current rut. He stated:

“As long as I'm ticking those boxes, I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past, as well one thing that I can vouch for, is that I have never valued myself more as a person.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Who is looking forward to see the in action 🤩



#India #TeamIndia #ViratKohli #AsiaCup2022 #CricketTwitter Virat Kohli is a completely different beast in the Asia CupWho is looking forward to see thein action 🤩 Virat Kohli is a completely different beast in the Asia Cup 💪🇮🇳Who is looking forward to see the 👑 in action 🤩#India #TeamIndia #ViratKohli #AsiaCup2022 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Rblhc1tAr7

Kohli’s previous international assignment was the tour of England. He had a wretched time, managing a top score of 20 from six international innings.

“I know that I'm batting well, which wasn't the case in England” - Virat Kohli

During the interaction, Kohli also opened up on his mental approach and how he has been preparing for Asia Cup 2022. Comparing his current woes with the 2014 England tour, he pointed out that, unlike the latter, there has been no pattern to his recent struggles. The right-handed batter explained:

“What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I'm batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I'm batting well.

“So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn't the case in England; I didn't feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case,” he added.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Who will be the next one to be on this list ?🤔



#ShikharDhawan #AsiaCup2022 Player of the tournament so far in Asia Cup 🤩🏏Who will be the next one to be on this list ?🤔 Player of the tournament so far in Asia Cup 🤩🏏Who will be the next one to be on this list ?🤔#ShikharDhawan #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/NLgyl0gD0Z

Kohli managed only 134 runs in 10 innings during the 2014 Test series. He returned in 2018 and hammered 593 runs in 10 innings, with two hundreds and three fifties.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert