Asia Cup 2022: "Was surprised by Rishabh Pant's exclusion" - Parthiv Patel on keeper's omission from playing XI for Pakistan clash

Parthiv Patel believes that Rishabh Pant must be a part of India's playing XI in the shortest format of the game. The former cricketer revealed that he was shocked not to see Pant in the lineup for the team's opening fixture of the Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that it wasn't necessary to pick one out of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. He opined that both wicketkeeper-batters could be a part of India's starting lineup.

Patel emphasized that senior batter Virat Kohli must open with skipper Rohit Sharma in T20Is, with Rishabh Pant playing in the middle-order. Speaking on Cricbuzz, he said:

"I was surprised by Rishabh Pant's exclusion from playing XI. Everyone is debating over who should play, Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik. But that is a wrong comparison.

"I feel Virat Kohli should open in place of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should bat in the middle order. The team needed a left-handed batter in the middle, which is why they promoted Ravindra Jadeja. So you need that left-right combination in between."

Pant's exclusion from playing XI raised many eyebrows. It remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma and Co. will make any changes to their side for their forthcoming match in the continental event.

India will take on Hong Kong in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (August 31).

"Virat Kohli is most suited to opening the batting" - Parthiv Patel on Virat Kohli's position in T20 cricket

Parthiv Patel further added that Virat Kohli must bat at the top of the order in the shortest format. He highlighted how the right-handed batter has had immense success in that position while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He claimed that opening the batting would give Kohli the freedom to build his innings in the manner that he wants to. Patel suggested that the No.3 shouldn't be fixed in T20s and should instead depend on the team's start. Patel explained:

"Virat Kohli is most suited to opening the batting in T20s. He's got a lot of runs while opening for RCB. I firmly believe that who's coming at No.3 depends on how the openers have batted.

"KL Rahul got out first ball and then Kohli had to consolidate. But when you start from zero, you play the way you want to play and you can build your innings the way you want to."

Kohli scored 35 crucial runs for the Men in Blue against Pakistan on Sunday. The seasoned campaigner played a sensible knock under pressure after the side got off to a shaky start, losing opener KL Rahul in the very first over.

