Asia Cup 2022: "The way he used to play in 2016-17, we haven't seen that fluency so far" - Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli

Wasim Jaffer wants to see Virat Kohli's "fluency" back in India's Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31. He said even a 60 or 70-run knock would do for the team and the fans if Kohli looks as fluent as he used to be in 2016-17.

Kohli made his T20I comeback after a long break by jointly top-scoring against Pakistan on Sunday, August 28. Although his 35 (34) was crucial in the match situation, he didn't look in complete control and got out while trying to increase his strike rate.

The match against Hong Kong, a growing cricketing country ranked 20th in the ICC T20I rankings for teams, is being seen as his biggest chance to strike form.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday (August 30), Jaffer expressed the same hope and said:

"I hope so. We all want a big innings. You can't expect him to score a century in T20 cricket but we at least hope to see a swashbuckling 60-70-run innings from Virat Kohli, especially with fluency.

"Personally, I want to see his fluency back. The way he used to play in 2016-17, we haven't seen that fluency so far. I hope that comes back and if that 60-70-run knock comes, his self-confidence will shoot up."

BCCI @BCCI



A heartwarming gesture by



#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 The match may be over but moments like these shine brightA heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game The match may be over but moments like these shine bright ✨👌A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game 👏👏#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/3qqejMKHjG

India have faced Hong Kong only twice before, in the 2008 and 2018 Asia Cups, winning both games. However, the two matches were in the 50-over format and this is the first time the they will compete in the shortest format.

"I don't think the Indian team shouldn't be even slightly complacent" - Wasim Jaffer

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1 made the nets echo during training last night!🏏



Are you ready for



#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic Hong Kongmade the nets echoduring training last night!🏏Are you ready for #INDvHK tomorrow? 🤩 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 made the nets echo 🔥 during training last night!🏏Are you ready for #INDvHK tomorrow? 🤩#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic

In their last encounter against Hong Kong, India rode Shikhar Dhawan's 127 (120) to set the minnows a target of 286. Anshuman Rath's team gave the Men in Blue a major scare with a 174-run-opening stand, but India eventually won the contest by 26 runs.

Jaffer advised India to be mindful of that experience and the unpredictability of the shortest format and not take their opponents lightly. Jaffer said:

"Compared to Pakistan, it is easy but I don't think the Indian team shouldn't be even slightly complacent because the tables don't take too long to turn in T20 cricket. It's a small format and games change within overs.

"I don't think India will take this game lightly and they shouldn't either. They are coming from a win so will want to continue that. I feel the Indian team will keep its guard strong."

He added:

Hong Kong is a bit of an unknown quantity, we don't play them often. The last time India played them was in the Asia Cup, they faced a lot of difficulties. They had a 174-175 run opening partnership and it was a very close match. That was the 50-over format and this is T20 so I feel India won't be complacent at all."

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the clash, starting at 7:30 pm IST. You can catch the live proceedings here.

Also Read: From UP's flat pitches, how Mohsin Khan rose to near perfection

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar