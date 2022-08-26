Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] Deepak Chahar, Rishabh Pant have an argument during India's high-octane practice session in Dubai

Team India's preparations for the Asia Cup 2022 continued as they participated in an intense session on Thursday (August 25). Journalist Vimal Kumar uploaded a video on his YouTube channel which showed stars including KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant sweating it out in the nets.

A snippet that showed how competitive even the training sessions were when Pant smashed Deepak Chahar for a huge hit over mid-wicket. The wicketkeeper-batter generated power using just his wrists and the ball absolutely rocketed off his bat. Here's the video:

Interim head coach VVS Laxman was the umpire and raised his arms in the affirmation that it was indeed a six. However, since it seemed to be a drill of hitting during slog overs, Chahar argued that the ball would have gone straight into the hands of deep mid-wicket.

He even had some friendly banter with Pant as the duo walked out of the nets and Laxman seemed to let the pacer know that it was a six. The Indian legend, who has taken over temporarily after Rahul Dravid contracted COVID-19, will be glad to see the competitive nature and comraderie within the team.

Rahul looked fidgety against Zimbabwe and thus, it was important for him to have an intense training session to recover his touch. Virat Kohli also looked quite focused in the video and was seen having a chat with batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Overall, the process that Team India have followed so far at the ICC Academy in Dubai has looked promising. They will now want to execute their plans to perfection when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).

India's Squad for Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel.

