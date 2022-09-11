Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Shadab Khan and Asif Ali collide while attempting to take Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s catch; ball goes for six 

Pakistan fielders Shadab Khan and Asif Ali collided while attempting to take a catch of Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai on Sunday (September 11). To make matters worse for the fielding side, the ball landed over the ropes and went for six runs.

Pakistan fielded first after winning the toss in the Asia Cup 2022 final. They got off to a great start, reducing Sri Lanka to 58 for 5 in the 9th over. However, Rajapaksa (71* off 45) played an excellent knock to lift the batting side to 170 for 6.

Rajapaksa could have been dismissed on the last ball of the 19th over bowled by Mohammad Hasnain. The left-hander attempted a big hit, but could only sky the delivery. Two fielders converged towards the ball. Shadab ran to his right from deep midwicket, while Asif ran to his left from long on.

There was no calling between the two. As a result, Shadab ended up banging his head into Asif's elbow. The momentum of the crash meant the ball slipped out of Asif's hands and went over the ropes for a maximum.

It was not a good day for Shadab in the field. The leg-spinner had earlier dropped Rajapaksa on 46. The Sri Lankan southpaw had attempted a big hit against Haris Rauf, but could not get any timing on his stroke. The ball went high in the air, but Shadab failed to judge the catch properly and the ball popped out of his hands.

Rajapaksa’s brilliance lifts Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 final against Pakistan

Rajapaksa played an excellent knock to ensure Sri Lanka finished with a competitive total in the Asia Cup final in Dubai. The in-form batter smacked six fours and three sixes during his innings to transfer the pressure back on Pakistan’s bowlers.

After Pakistan had claimed five Sri Lankan wickets inside 10 overs, Rajapaksa combined with Wanindu Hasaranga (36 off 21) to lead the batting side’s fightback. The duo added a swift 58 runs for the sixth wicket to give some much-needed momentum to Sri Lanka's innings. Hasaranga hit five fours and a six in a momentum-shifting knock.

For Pakistan, pacer Rauf was the standout performer with 3 for 29 from his four overs. Shadab was economical, finishing with figures of 1 for 28.

