Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli trains intensely in the nets ahead of the Pakistan clash

Former Indian captain looked in great touch during the first practice in Dubai

Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli has initiated preparations for the Asia Cup as he recently completed his first practice session with teammates after landing in Dubai. Following the England tour, he opted out of the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours to rejuvenate himself amid a busy international schedule.

The Delhi-born batter will make his international comeback during the upcoming multi-nation tournament. Team India will clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match on August 28 (Sunday) in Dubai.

Ahead of the blockbuster match, Indian players, including Virat Kohli, have begun their training sessions to get acquainted with the conditions in Dubai.

Some fans took to Twitter to share video clips of the former Indian skipper's net session. One can witness the right-handed batter smashing the ball with finesse and looking in great touch. The swashbuckler went up against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Arshadeep Singh.

You can watch the video below:

Shashank Kishore @captainshanky Virat kohli looking to take on the spinners almost immediately. Virat kohli looking to take on the spinners almost immediately. https://t.co/IKV8BnLZho

"You cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability"- Virat Kohli on his recent batting form slump

Speaking on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Virat Kohli opened up about his lean batting form in recent times. The former Indian captain pointed out that he could not have made it this far in international cricket without the capability to withstand pressure and counter challenging conditions.

He said:

“I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling."

"So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me. I want to learn from it and I want to understand what are the core values that I have, as a sportsperson and as a human being."

Expressing confidence in his abilities and self-belief in overcoming this turbulent phase, Virat Kohli further added:

“As long as I'm ticking those boxes, I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past, as well one thing that I can vouch for, is that I have never valued myself more as a person.”

The Asia Cup will begin on August 27 (Saturday) with the Group B clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury