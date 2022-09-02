Asia Cup 2022: "We qualified for Dubai airport"- Fans rip Bangladesh apart after crashing out to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's problems in white-ball cricket continued as they crashed out of the Asia Cup 2022, losing to Sri Lanka on Thursday. Shakib Al Hasan and his men couldn't defend a competitive target of 183 as Sri Lanka got home in thrilling fashion with two wickets in hand.

There has been a lot of backstory to this growing rivalry between the two nations. Bangladesh's infamous 'Naagin dance' during the Nidahas Trophy in 2018 was what started a rather bitter rivalry between the two countries.

It took four long years for Sri Lanka to finally avenge their defeat and the celebrations in their camp were enough to suggest how badly they wanted this win. Mind games were being played going into the game with some controversial statements from both camps, but it was Dasun Shanaka and his boys who emerged victorious.

Fans on Twitter trolled Bangladesh for making a habit of premature celebrations and ending up paying the price for it. Here are some of the reactions:

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio

𝗪𝗼𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗥 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺:

115.03 - Mushfiqur Rahim

𝗪𝗼𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘃𝗴 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺:

19.48 - Mushfiqur Rahim



Bibhu @Bibhu224

#AsiaCupT20 Athar Ali Khan nd Bangladesh fans right now:- Athar Ali Khan nd Bangladesh fans right now:-#AsiaCupT20 https://t.co/mM1rQpKJ9s

Abhishek @abhishekr2502 #AsiaCup Naagin dance miss ho gaya yaar. Shit. Abhi bhi maar peet ka scope hai lekin. #SLvBAN Naagin dance miss ho gaya yaar. Shit. Abhi bhi maar peet ka scope hai lekin. #SLvBAN #AsiaCup

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit #SLvsBAN What a performance by @OfficialSLC ! This win will boost the future of Asian cricket. Really glad that a young team batted so sensibly, but didn’t let us watch the famous Naagin dance. What a performance by @OfficialSLC! This win will boost the future of Asian cricket. Really glad that a young team batted so sensibly, but didn’t let us watch the famous Naagin dance. 😅 #SLvsBAN https://t.co/39hyuwsdfH

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Perfect revenge by Sri Lanka after 4 long years. Perfect revenge by Sri Lanka after 4 long years. https://t.co/DIAQ41hdNi

KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 @Crickettalkss If i die dont you cry. Donate my body parts to a charity except for my middle finger. Give it to Ebadot Hossain. If i die dont you cry. Donate my body parts to a charity except for my middle finger. Give it to Ebadot Hossain.

Manya @CSKian716 Bangladesh losing to the tailenders and the winning run is a no ball. What a match. What a fcuking match. The best and biggest rivalry in Asia, India-Pakistan can only dream. Bangladesh losing to the tailenders and the winning run is a no ball. What a match. What a fcuking match. The best and biggest rivalry in Asia, India-Pakistan can only dream.

Pankil Sheth @PankilSheth19



#SLvsBAN So the team with no world class bowlers bowled 0 wides and no balls and the team with at least 2 world class bowlers bowlers bowled 4 no balls and 8 wides. Levels. So the team with no world class bowlers bowled 0 wides and no balls and the team with at least 2 world class bowlers bowlers bowled 4 no balls and 8 wides. Levels.#SLvsBAN

Cpt KSHITIJ PANDEY @dr_fluffy_

Mendis and Shanka - Well played

#AsiaCupT20 Thank god these Banglus are out - didn’t deserve to play super 4Mendis and Shanka - Well played Thank god these Banglus are out - didn’t deserve to play super 4 Mendis and Shanka - Well played ✌️#AsiaCupT20

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 #Asiacup2022 If you're a Bangladesh fan, you'd be more frustrated than disappointed. This was their's to lose and their descent in white-ball cricket continues. #BANvSL If you're a Bangladesh fan, you'd be more frustrated than disappointed. This was their's to lose and their descent in white-ball cricket continues. #BANvSL #Asiacup2022

Sri Lanka's batting depth saved the day against Bangladesh

Ebadot Hossain began sensationally well in the second innings, picking up the big wickets of Patthum Nissanka, Chraith Asalanka and Danushka Gunathilaka. The dangerman Bhanuka Rajapaksa also departed and at 77/4 Sri Lanka were in a precarious situation.

With the game running away from hands, Kusal Mendis changed gears and brought his team back into the chase. He received great support from captain Dasun Shanaka. Shakib and his men kept on chipping away with wickets and with Shanaka dismissed, it looked like the end for Sri Lanka.

This is when the likes of Chamika Karunaratne (16 off 10) and Asitha Fernando (10* off 3) played the long handle to take Sri Lanka home with four balls to spare.

The Bangladesh bowlers had only themselves to blame as they bowled four no balls and eight wides. This proved to be the difference between the two sides as the Sri Lankan bowlers were more disciplined.

