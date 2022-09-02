Asia Cup 2022: "We qualified for Dubai airport"- Fans rip Bangladesh apart after crashing out to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's problems in white-ball cricket continued as they crashed out of the Asia Cup 2022, losing to Sri Lanka on Thursday. Shakib Al Hasan and his men couldn't defend a competitive target of 183 as Sri Lanka got home in thrilling fashion with two wickets in hand.
There has been a lot of backstory to this growing rivalry between the two nations. Bangladesh's infamous 'Naagin dance' during the Nidahas Trophy in 2018 was what started a rather bitter rivalry between the two countries.
It took four long years for Sri Lanka to finally avenge their defeat and the celebrations in their camp were enough to suggest how badly they wanted this win. Mind games were being played going into the game with some controversial statements from both camps, but it was Dasun Shanaka and his boys who emerged victorious.
Fans on Twitter trolled Bangladesh for making a habit of premature celebrations and ending up paying the price for it. Here are some of the reactions:
Sri Lanka's batting depth saved the day against Bangladesh
Ebadot Hossain began sensationally well in the second innings, picking up the big wickets of Patthum Nissanka, Chraith Asalanka and Danushka Gunathilaka. The dangerman Bhanuka Rajapaksa also departed and at 77/4 Sri Lanka were in a precarious situation.
With the game running away from hands, Kusal Mendis changed gears and brought his team back into the chase. He received great support from captain Dasun Shanaka. Shakib and his men kept on chipping away with wickets and with Shanaka dismissed, it looked like the end for Sri Lanka.
This is when the likes of Chamika Karunaratne (16 off 10) and Asitha Fernando (10* off 3) played the long handle to take Sri Lanka home with four balls to spare.
The Bangladesh bowlers had only themselves to blame as they bowled four no balls and eight wides. This proved to be the difference between the two sides as the Sri Lankan bowlers were more disciplined.