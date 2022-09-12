Asia Cup 2022: "Whatever happened with Pakistan against Afghanistan wasn’t a fluke"- Fans troll Rizwan and co. as Sri Lanka emerge champions

For the second time in nearly 12 months, Pakistan have imploded in a crucial game as they collapsed in the Asia Cup final today, September 11. They seemed to be the favorites to win against Sri Lanka, but their batting collapsed at arguably the worst possible time.

Chasing 171 runs to win, they were bundled out for just 147 and lost their last eight wickets for just 54 runs. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 55, but the rest of the batting order crumbled under pressure.

Fans on Twitter trolled Pakistan's batting line-up as their overdependence on their openers was exposed once again. Some also questioned Rizwan for his strike rate of just 112.24. Here are some of the reactions:

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Who would have thought that Babar Hayat will end this tournament with a better average than Babar Azam? A totally forgettable tournament for the big man. #AsiaCup Who would have thought that Babar Hayat will end this tournament with a better average than Babar Azam? A totally forgettable tournament for the big man. #AsiaCup

Dr.Farah Qazi @IFarahtistics

Rizwan high scorer pani mai

Toss jetna pani mai

Hamari khushiyaan pani mai

#PAKvSL Naseem kai chakkay pani maiRizwan high scorer pani maiToss jetna pani maiHamari khushiyaan pani mai Naseem kai chakkay pani maiRizwan high scorer pani mai Toss jetna pani mai Hamari khushiyaan pani mai😭💔#PAKvSL

. @_ahania Bash Indian team all you want but none of our player will ever sacrifice trophy just to be a highest scorer of the tournament. Bash Indian team all you want but none of our player will ever sacrifice trophy just to be a highest scorer of the tournament.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns An innings like Rizwan will easily fetch you top ranking and average of 50, but not the impact team needs. An innings like Rizwan will easily fetch you top ranking and average of 50, but not the impact team needs.

Pankil Sheth @PankilSheth19 "Match agar kisine harvaya hai to vo Mohammad Rizwan ne harvaya hai" Gambhir Saab🤣 "Match agar kisine harvaya hai to vo Mohammad Rizwan ne harvaya hai" Gambhir Saab🤣🔥

Jasir Shahbaz @LahoreMarquez Aunty Babar ghar per hai? Ussey this will pass bolna tha Aunty Babar ghar per hai? Ussey this will pass bolna tha https://t.co/JavmZDtmbi

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Just remember. Today if you can't support Rizwan's 49-ball 55. Tomorrow you have no right to celebrate his 49-ball 57. Just remember. Today if you can't support Rizwan's 49-ball 55. Tomorrow you have no right to celebrate his 49-ball 57.

Leo @thedecipher_ Any good T20 side can never include Rizwan as their opener Any good T20 side can never include Rizwan as their opener😭😭😭

Umar Akmal 🗨️ @whoshud Asif Ali since he tried to smash Afghanistani Bowler's head.



0(1)

0(2)



If ICC is not punishing you, it doesn't mean God won't. Asif Ali since he tried to smash Afghanistani Bowler's head.0(1)0(2)If ICC is not punishing you, it doesn't mean God won't.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit Sri Lanka proving that whatever happened with Pakistan against Afghanistan wasn’t a fluke.. Pakistan always breaks under pressure. Go Lankans Go. #PAKvsSL Sri Lanka proving that whatever happened with Pakistan against Afghanistan wasn’t a fluke.. Pakistan always breaks under pressure. Go Lankans Go. #PAKvsSL

arfan @Im__Arfan Pakistan yet to win a t20i against SL since 3 years now, 5-0 Pakistan yet to win a t20i against SL since 3 years now, 5-0 😭😭😭

Sagar @sagarcasm Indians watching Pakistan lose the finals Indians watching Pakistan lose the finals https://t.co/tPoacsPuBW

KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 @Crickettalkss Mohammad Rizwan needs to stop thinking that he is the only batsman available in this Pakistan team. He did the exact shite against Australia in the Semi Final. Imagine scoring something around 60/70 runs after playing 9/10 overs in a knock out game? He did it twice! Poor 🙂 Mohammad Rizwan needs to stop thinking that he is the only batsman available in this Pakistan team. He did the exact shite against Australia in the Semi Final. Imagine scoring something around 60/70 runs after playing 9/10 overs in a knock out game? He did it twice! Poor 🙂

Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 @realshoaibmalik - When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture.

Allah always helps the honest... - When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest...

Pakistan batting collapsed after Rizwan and Iftikhar's partnership

Skipper Babar Azam's horrible run in the tournament continued as he was dismissed for just five runs. The chasing team were in deep trouble when Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a golden duck.

However, the Men in Green knew that until Rizwan was at the crease, they were still in with a shout. The experienced wicketkeeper added a crucial 71 runs with Iftikhar Ahmed for the third wicket and the duo looked set to press the accelerator. However, many felt they left it a bit too late and that proved to be true.

Iftikhar's wicket opened the floodgates for Sri Lanka as they began chipping away the wickets. The batters kept on tumbling one after the other as Sri Lanka were simply sensational with their catching.

Pramod Madhushan (4/34) was the pick of the bowlers, while Wanindu Hasarange (3/27) proved why he is a T20 superstar. This embarrassing yet comprehensive loss is a reality check for Pakistan with where their T20I approach is heading.

Despite having Sri Lanka reeling at 58/5, they allowed them to reach 170 before their power-packed middle-order failed to deliver on the big stage. Surely lots of thinking to do ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Aditya Singh