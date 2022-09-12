Asia Cup 2022: "Whatever happened with Pakistan against Afghanistan wasn’t a fluke"- Fans troll Rizwan and co. as Sri Lanka emerge champions

For the second time in nearly 12 months, Pakistan have imploded in a crucial game as they collapsed in the Asia Cup final today, September 11. They seemed to be the favorites to win against Sri Lanka, but their batting collapsed at arguably the worst possible time.
Chasing 171 runs to win, they were bundled out for just 147 and lost their last eight wickets for just 54 runs. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 55, but the rest of the batting order crumbled under pressure.
Fans on Twitter trolled Pakistan's batting line-up as their overdependence on their openers was exposed once again. Some also questioned Rizwan for his strike rate of just 112.24. Here are some of the reactions:
Pakistan batting collapsed after Rizwan and Iftikhar's partnership
Skipper Babar Azam's horrible run in the tournament continued as he was dismissed for just five runs. The chasing team were in deep trouble when Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a golden duck.
However, the Men in Green knew that until Rizwan was at the crease, they were still in with a shout. The experienced wicketkeeper added a crucial 71 runs with Iftikhar Ahmed for the third wicket and the duo looked set to press the accelerator. However, many felt they left it a bit too late and that proved to be true.
Iftikhar's wicket opened the floodgates for Sri Lanka as they began chipping away the wickets. The batters kept on tumbling one after the other as Sri Lanka were simply sensational with their catching.
Pramod Madhushan (4/34) was the pick of the bowlers, while Wanindu Hasarange (3/27) proved why he is a T20 superstar. This embarrassing yet comprehensive loss is a reality check for Pakistan with where their T20I approach is heading.
Despite having Sri Lanka reeling at 58/5, they allowed them to reach 170 before their power-packed middle-order failed to deliver on the big stage. Surely lots of thinking to do ahead of the T20 World Cup.