Asia Cup 2022: "When Virat Kohli starts scoring runs, life will be back to normal" - Ajay Jadeja on the Indian batter's form

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes that star batter Virat Kohli regaining his old form will mean that life has finally returned to normal after COVID-19.

He pointed out that Kohli was a consistent run-scorer prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Jadeja stated that now that everything is slowly getting back to normal, the one thing that's left is to see the right-handed batter score big runs once again.

The cricketer-turned-commentator made these remarks during a discussion on Cricbuzz ahead of India's crucial tie against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. The contest is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

He said:

"When Virat Kohli starts scoring runs, life will be back to normal. I hope that is the case. Because life has not been normal for the last couple of years. If life is returning to normal, the one thing that is also normal is that when Virat Kohli walks out to bat, he generally scores runs."

Notably, Virat Kohli took a short break post India's tour of England last month. He was rested for the white-ball matches against West Indies and Zimbabwe. The seasoned campaigner is set to make his return in the Asia Cup 2022.

"The problem here is that he has done well at the top of the order" - Ajay Jadeja on Hardik Pandya's batting

Ajay Jadeja also spoke about how Hardik Pandya has showcased tremendous batting form lately. However, he emphasized that the player has enjoyed great success while batting in the top order.

Jadeja suggested that the talismanic all-rounder will have to move down the order during the Asia Cup. He opined that Pandya has been more effective at the No.3 and No.4 spots.

He added:

"Hardik Pandya has been superb with the bat. The problem here is that he has done well at the top of the order. Whereas now with this side, he goes back to No.6 or No.7. He hasn't looked as good while playing in those positions as he has while batting at No.3 and No.4."

Cricket is Love ❤ @cricketfan__ The finishers of Team India - Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik in the nets. The finishers of Team India - Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik in the nets. https://t.co/ouAQkDh5gX

Pandya will be a vital cog for the Men in Blue in their clash against Pakistan. The 28-year-old has made a significant impact with both bat and ball in his recent outings in international cricket.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy