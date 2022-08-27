Asia Cup 2022: "Wo naturally nahi ho raha tha"- Virat Kohli opens up on why he badly needed a break

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli accepted that he wasn't able to give his hundred percent on the field and that was the main reason why he wanted a short break before the Asia Cup 2022.

The 33-year-old has created a reputation for himself as someone who is an absolute energy bomb on the field. He is always willing to give every ounce of himself onto the field.

In a teaser of Virat Kohli's interview released by the BCCI on their Twitter handle, the former Indian captain admitted that he needed a break to refuel his tank.

"For me. it (energy on the field) never felt abnormal. People who watch me from the outset and also from within the team ask me, 'How do you keep up with it?' and I say just one simple thing and that is that I want to make my team win at any cost. If that means I am gasping for breath as I walk off the field, so be it," said Kohli.

He added:

"That's the preparation that I go through to be able to play like that. To wo naturally nahi ho raha tha (that wasn't happening naturally). I had to push but I just didn't know it."

"I love the fact that I have so much to contribute to every ball"- Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli also spoke about how he gives his best regarding anything he does in life. He added that it helps him mirror this effort on the cricket pitch.

Kohli said:

"I am a person who wakes up and feels like 'okay! let's see what the day has for me' and be a part of everything that I do throughout the day with absolute presence, involvement, and happiness. That's who I have always been. I love the fact that I have so much to contribute to every ball and I love to give every inch of my energy onto the field."

