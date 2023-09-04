Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match

Bangladesh opened their account in the Asia Cup 2023 points table with an 89-run victory against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With this win, Bangladesh have kept themselves alive in the tournament.

After suffering a loss against Sri Lanka in their tournament opener, Bangladesh needed a win against Afghanistan to stay alive in the race to the Super 4s. Centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto helped Bangladesh post 334/5 on the board in 50 overs.

Chasing 335 runs to seal their spot in the Top 2 of the Asia Cup 2023 points table for Group B, Afghanistan lost the in-form Rahmanullah Gurbaz early. Ibrahim Zadran hit a 74-ball 75, but his half-century could only take Afghanistan to 245.

Bangladesh bowled Afghanistan out in 44.3 overs and earned two points. Here is the updated Asia Cup 2023 points table:

Sri Lanka still continue to own the number one position in the Asia Cup 2023 standings for Group B. The Lankans have two points to their name after one match, with their net run rate being +0.951. Bangladesh are second now with two points from two matches and a net run rate of +0.373.

Afghanistan are third in the Group B points table. They have no points to their name, while their net run rate of -1.780 is the worst among all teams in Group B.

The Top 2 of Asia Cup 2023 points table for Group A will be decided today

The final Group A match of Asia Cup 2023 will take place today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, where seven-time champions India will take on debutants Nepal. It is a do-or-die match for both teams.

While India are the overwhelming favorites to win the match, Nepal will look to spring a surprise. The match will begin at 3 PM IST. This will be the first-ever international match between India and Nepal.

