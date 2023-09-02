Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan match

Pakistan became the first team to confirm a Top 2 finish at the 2023 Asia Cup after their match against India was abandoned due to rain. Both India and Pakistan earned one point each in the standings courtesy of the no result.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in Pallekele. After losing four early wickets, half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya brought India back into the contest. Pakistan's fast bowlers then helped them make a comeback and bowl out their neighbours for 266 runs.

Pakistan's innings never got underway due to rain. The rain gods did not allow any further action at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as the match officials decided to abandon the game.

With the two teams sharing points, India opened their account in the Asia Cup 2023 points table. They now have one point after one match.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Pakistan continue to hold the first position in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for Group B. The Men in Green have earned three points from two matches and have become the first team to qualify for the Super Fours round.

India can overtake Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 points table with a big win against Nepal

India are second in the points table right now with one point after one match. Their second and final group stage fixture will take place against Nepal on Monday, September 4. If Team India records a big win against the debutants and finishes with a net run rate of more than +4.76, they will qualify for the Super 4s as the table toppers.

In case the India vs Nepal match ends with no result, India will still qualify for the Super 4s. If the match is washed out, both teams will earn one point, which means India will finish second in the table with two points while Nepal will finish third with a solitary point.