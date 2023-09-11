Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan match

India opened their account in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for the Super Fours round with an emphatic victory over Pakistan. The Men in Blue thrashed their arch-rivals by 228 runs to earn two vital points in the Super Fours round.

The match between India and Pakistan started on Sunday (September 10) in Colombo. However, after India reached 147/2, rain interrupted the proceedings and forced the match officials to use the reserve day (Monday).

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered a century each to lift India to 356/2 in 50 overs. Chasing 357 for a win, Pakistan collapsed at the R Premadasa Stadium and lost eight wickets for 128 runs. Since Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were not fit, Pakistan's innings came to an end.

Here's a look at the updated Asia Cup 2023 points table after India's mammoth win over Pakistan:

India have taken the top stop in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for the Super Fours round. The Men in Blue have earned two points following their win against Pakistan. Their net run rate stands at +4.560, which is the highest among all teams in the Super Fours round.

Pakistan slip to 3rd position in Asia Cup 2023 points table for Super Fours round

Pakistan have slipped from first to third position in the standings courtesy of the 228-run defeat against India. The Men in Green will next face Sri Lanka in a do-or-die match on September 14.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will take on India on Tuesday. The winner of that match will almost confirm a place in the final of the tournament. There is a possibility of the match being abandoned due to rain as well. In that scenario, both India and Sri Lanka will earn a point each.

Sri Lanka are currently second with two points from one match and a net run rate of +0.420.