Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match

Sri Lanka opened their account in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round with a 21-run victory over Bangladesh. The island nation became the second team to record a win in the Super Fours following Pakistan's win against Bangladesh in Lahore earlier this week.

Bangladesh are currently in the last sport in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for the Super Fours round. The Tigers have zero points after two matches and their net run rate stands at -0.749. It is highly unlikely that the Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit will make it to the finals.

India are the only team to have not played any matches in the Super Fours round. They will play their first Super Fours match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

Before the India vs Pakistan match, here's a look at the Asia Cup 2023 points table:

Pakistan have the best net run rate in the Super Fours table so far. The Men in Green are at the top of the standings with two points and a net run rate of +1.051. Sri Lanka are right behind them with two points and a net run rate of +0.420.

Sadeera Samarwickrama helped Sri Lanka open their account in Asia Cup 2023 points table for Super Fours

Sadeera Samarwickrama was the star of Sri Lanka's win in Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Saturday. The middle-order batter played a fine knock of 93 runs from just 72 balls, helping the home side post a 257-run total on the board.

Chasing 258 for a win, Bangladesh lost all their wickets for 236 runs in 48.1 overs. Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka, and Matheesha Pathirana accounted for three wickets each. Towhid Hridoy scored 82 runs, but his efforts went in vain.