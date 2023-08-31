Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Nepal match

Pakistan opened their account in the Asia Cup 2023 points table with a convincing victory over debutants Nepal. Centuries from Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed helped the home side post a mammoth total of 342/6 on the board in 50 overs.

Chasing 343 runs for their maiden win in Asia Cup history, Nepal lost all their wickets for just 104 runs. The Nepalese batters could only bat for 23.4 overs against Pakistan. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan destroyed the Nepal batting lineup by scalping four wickets in Multan.

Courtesy of their 238-run victory over Nepal, Pakistan now hold the top position in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for Group A. The Men in Green have earned two points from this game. Since Babar Azam's men recorded a win by 238 runs, their net run rate stands at +4.76.

Expand Tweet

Nepal hold the third spot in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for Group A. They have zero points after one game, with their net run rate being -4.76. India, the third team in Group A, are yet to play any matches in the tournament so far.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have a chance to open their account in Asia Cup 2023 points table next

The second match of the Asia Cup 2023 will take place later today (August 31) in Sri Lanka. The home side will clash against Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Last year, Sri Lanka eliminated Bangladesh from the race to the Super 4s by defeating them in a do-or-die encounter.

Bangladesh will aim to avenge that defeat when they square off against the defending champions. The match will begin at 3 pm IST.

It will be interesting to see which team opens their account in the Group B points table first. The third team in Group B along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is Afghanistan.