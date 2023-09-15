Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match

Sri Lanka secured the second spot in the Asia Cup 2023 points table with a last-ball win against Pakistan. Charith Asalanka kept his nerve and scored six runs off the last two balls to help the island nation qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 Final.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka battled in a virtual semifinal match at the R Premadasa Stadium, which had a delayed start because of rain. By the time the ground was ready, a lot of time was lost, forcing the match officials to reduce the game to 45 overs per side.

The Men in Green scored 252 runs in the first innings. Sri Lanka received a 252-run target to win via D/L method. Despite getting off to a good start, the islanders could not finish off the game early. Shaheen Afridi's double strike in the 44th over helped Pakistan take the game into the final over.

Debutant Zaman Khan tried his best to defend eight runs off six balls, but Asalanka guided his team home. Here is the updated Asia Cup 2023 points table after Pakistan's win against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours round.

India continue to be the top team in the Asia Cup 2023 points table with four points from two matches. Sri Lanka have cemented the second spot with four points from three matches and have a net run rate of -0.141.

Pakistan finish outside Top 2 in the Asia Cup 2023 points table

Pakistan are third in the standings right now with two points from three matches. The Babar Azam-led outfit defeated Bangladesh in their opening game of the Super Fours round but suffered defeats against India and Sri Lanka in the next two matches.

Bangladesh and India will compete in a dead-rubber match at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday, September 15. India will aim to head into the final with a win against Bangladesh.