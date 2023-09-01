Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match

Sri Lanka opened their account in the Asia Cup 2023 points table with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Lankan outfit bowled Bangladesh out for 164 in the first innings. In reply, Charith Asalanka (62*) and Sadeera Samarwickrama (54) to chase down the score in 39 overs.

Thanks to this win, Sri Lanka have become the first team in Group B to get off the mark in the Asia Cup 2023 points table. The Islanders have two points in their account, with a net run rate stands at +0.95.

Bangladesh are third in the Group B standings, while Afghanistan are yet to play any matches. Here's a look at the updated points table.

Expand Tweet

There will be no matches in the Asia Cup on September 1. After a day's break, the tournament will resume on September 2 with a much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The Men in Green are at the top of the Group A points table and will qualify for the Super 4s if they beat India.

Bangladesh will have to avoid finishing last in Asia Cup 2023 points table

Bangladesh's chances of qualifying for the Super 4s have reduced considerably after the loss against Sri Lanka. They will play their next match against Afghanistan on Sunday. If the Tigers lose against Afghanistan, they will be eliminated in the first round itself.

Bangladesh made it to the final of the previous edition of the 50-over Asia Cup. It will be quite embarrassing for the Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit if they fail to qualify for the Super 4s this year. Meanwhile, if Afghanistan defeats Bangladesh, they will seal their place in the Super 4s along with Sri Lanka.