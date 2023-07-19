Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced by ACC; India vs Pakistan group-stage encounter set for September 2  

After months of deliberation and speculation, the official schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup has been released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The hybrid model will witness the tournament being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

As per a previous announcement, the proceedings were set to commence on August 31. However, in what is assumed as a last-minute change, the official schedule shows that the competition will begin on August 30 instead.

The tournament follows the same format as the last couple of editions where the top two teams from the group stage will qualify for the Super 4. The top two teams with the most points in the Super 4 stage, where each team will face every other member, will then qualify for the final.

Pakistan will kickstart the tournament with a clash against Nepal in Multan, which will be the Men in Green's sole 'home' match in the entire tournament. Pakistan will host a total of four matches, with the other three matches being assigned to Lahore.

All of the Super 4 stage matches in Sri Lanka will be held at Colombo while the group stage encounters are scheduled to be hosted by Kandy.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face each other on August 31 at Kandy to begin their respective campaigns while Afghanistan will play their group stage matches in Lahore, Pakistan.

The high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan has been penciled in for September 2 in Kandy, which also marks the Men in Blue's first match of the campaign.

Should all the stars align, there is a possibility of the two arch-rivals playing each other thrice in the span of a fortnight. If the two teams go on to qualify from the group stage and through the subsequent Super 4 stage, they will face each other in the final, which is slated to be held on September 17 at Colombo.

Team India will play their second and final group stage encounter against Nepal on September 4 at Kandy.

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule with timings and venues

Jay Shah @JayShah I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI #AsiaCup2023 , a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let's join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/9uPgx6intP

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup after defeating Pakistan in the final of the 2022 edition, which was contested in the shortest format.

