Asia Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match (Updated) ft. Babar Azam & Shadab Khan 

In the second match of the Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh quite comprehensively by five wickets on Thursday (August 31) despite a few hiccups in the chase. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, hosted this contest.

Bangladesh’s decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired as they never looked in control of the game. The Tigers lost their openers for just 25 runs on the board. Later, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, and Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the pavilion.

However, batting at No. 3, Najmul Hossain Shanto stood tall for the Tigers with an 89-run knock off 122 balls. Interestingly for Bangladesh, Shanto was the only batter who crossed 20. Matheesha Pathirana, the young bowling sensation with a unique action, entered the limelight by scalping a four-wicket haul, with the visitors getting bundled out for just 164 runs in 42.4 overs.

In response, the Sri Lankan top-order fell early, but Sadeera Samarawickrama led from the front batting at No. 4, amassing 54 runs to keep Sri Lanka in the chase. Charith Asalanka ensured the momentum was never lost as he accumulated an unbeaten fifty-plus score.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan gave his best by picking up two big wickets, but that wasn't enough for Bangladesh to unsettle the opposition.

All in all, it was a perfect display from Sri Lanka as almost all of their departments functioned optimally as they went atop Group B.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam maintained his stay on top of the batting charts with 151 runs. His teammate Iftikhar Ahmed, who racked up his maiden ODI ton, is second with 109 runs. Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto's 89-run knock has earned him the third spot on the charts.

Charith Asalanka displayed exceptional composure for Sri Lanka in the chase against Bangladesh as he scored an incredible 62-run knock under pressure, bagging the fourth spot. Lankan No. 4 batter Sadeera Samarawikrama is on the fifth spot after contributing a match-winning 54-run knock.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan retained the top rank after picking up four scalps against Nepal. The 20-year-old emerging Lankan pacer, Matheesha Pathirana, is second after an impressive four-fer against Bangladesh.

Trailing closely in fourth spot is Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who picked up crucial wickets for the hosts, thereby shifting the momentum of the game. Shakib Al Hasan and Haris Rauf settled for the sixth and third spots, respectively, bagging two wickets each.