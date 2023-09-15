India and Bangladesh faced off in the final encounter of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage on Friday, September 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Shakib Al Hasan finished their tournament on a high with a six-run win, which is their first one over India in the competition since 2012.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl, while naming five changes to the side from the win over Sri Lanka. Bangladesh also handed opportunities for a couple of youngsters in the dead rubber clash.

Bangladesh succumbed to the new ball attack by India and quickly found themselves at 28-3 in the sixth over of the innings. The innings was repaired by a crucial partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy. They dominated the last 15 overs to post a very competitive total of 265 at the end of 50 overs.

During the run chase, the Men in Blue got off to a horrid start, with Rohit departing for a duck while debutant Tilak Varma was dismissed for just six runs. Shubman Gill held one end but watched wickets tumble at the other end.

Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ishan Kishan could not contribute much to the score. The opening batter tried to keep the scoreboard ticking but perished in the 44th over against the ever-rising required run rate. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur played handy cameos in the final overs but fell short in the end.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Shubman Gill is the leading run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma could not add to his run-tally, and as a result, he now has 194 runs in five innings at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 107.78 to be ranked sixth in the list of the top ten run-getters.

Shubman Gill top-scored for India during the chase, and with his fifth ODI ton, climbs to the top of the Asia Cup 2023 run charts as well in the process. He scored 121 runs off 133 deliveries against Bangladesh, to take his tally to 275 runs in five matches at an average of 68.75.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Matheesha Pathirana is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav, who is India's leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup, did not have an opportunity to extend his wicket-tally after being rested for the contest against Bangladesh. The left-arm wrist spinner has nine wickets in four matches with an economy of 3.70.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 200th ODI wicket in the first innings with the dismissal of Shamim Hossain. He finished with figures of 10-1-53-1 and extended his wicket tally to six scalps in the tournament, which takes him to the tenth place in the standings.