Asia Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match (Updated) ft. Kusal Mendis and Matheesha Pathirana 

Sri Lanka have qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final following a thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

Following a delayed start due to the rain, the contest was reduced to 45 overs per side. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first, naming two changes to the playing XI that was announced yesterday. Sri Lanka also made changes to their team that lost to India a few days back.

Pakistan's new opening combination of Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Sahfique had to be wary against Sri Lanks's tight bowling with the new ball. The former's struggle with the bat continued as he was dismissed for just four runs. Babar Azam scored a breezy 25, but it was fifties from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan that forged the backbone of the innings.

With rain paying another visit, the contest was reduced to 42 overs per side. Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed scored at a frantic pace after the break and their effort led the Men in Green to 252-7 after the first innings.

Kusal Perera, coming in place of Dimuth Karunaratne, gave Sri Lanka a positive start but had to walk back after an unfortunate runout. Pathum Nissanka took his time to settle in but looked sublime once set.

Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama stitched a crucial partnership for the third wicket and ensured that the required rate was within reach and under control. Pakistan clawed their way back into the contest with a couple of quick wickets, but Charith Asalanka kept his nerve to guide Sri Lanka to the win in the final over.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Kusal Mendis is the leading run-scorer of the tournament

Mohammad Rizwan, courtesy of his unbeaten 86 runs off 73 deliveries, is the fourth-highest run scorer of the Asia Cup 2023. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 195 runs in four innings at an average of 97.50.

Kusal Mendis is now the top scorer of the ongoing Asia Cup following his exceptional knock of 91 runs off 87 deliveries. He has scored 253 runs in five matches at an average of 63.25.

Sadeera Samarawickrama played a crucial innings in the middle overs and narrowly missed out on his fifty. He climbs up to the second spot in the list of run-scorers, having recorded 215 runs in five innings at an average of 43.00.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Matheesha Pathirana is the leading wicket-taker of the Asia Cup 2023

While Matheesa Pathirana was expensive, he took three crucial wickets in the clash against Pakistan. He finished with figures of 3-65 in eight overs. The right-arm pacer now has 11 wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Following his five-wicket haul against India, Dunith Wellalage was among the wickets in the clash against Pakistan as well. The young left-arm spinner ended with figures of 1-40 off nine overs, which included the prized wicket of Babar Azam.

He was well aided by Maheesh Theeksana, who struggled with a hamstring injury towards the latter part of his spell. The spinner accounted for the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz to end with figures of 1-42 off nine overs.