Asia Cup 2023 weather update: Colombo weather report for September 15 for India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match

The final Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2023 will see Team India square off against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. It is a dead rubber given that the Men in Blue have already qualified for the final, while Bangladesh have crashed out of the continental competition.

With the outcome of the match having no consequences, both teams could test their bench strength one last time before the ICC ODI World Cup next month.

However, rain threat looms large on the game as it has been the case in the Sri Lankan leg of the Asia Cup. A full game looks impossible at the moment in Colombo and a washout is on the cards ahead of Sunday's final.

According to Accuweather, there are chances of thunderstorms during today's game as there has been no change in the forecast from the past few days. There is a 60 percent probability of precipitation throughout the game, coupled with dark clouds.

The groundsmen will be on duty and will have a busy day in the office as they had over the last few days.

The temperature will hover around 20 to 31 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be three to four degrees more due to humidity, which is expected to be in the 90s.

"There is very little chance for us to see any different player" - Sanjay Bangar on India making changes for the final Super Four game

Team India are expected to make a few changes to their playing XI for the final Super Four tie against Bangladesh to give some game time to players who are also part of the World Cup.

However, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels there is a very minimal chance of bringing in a new player, adding that the management wouldn't want to break the winning combination.

Bangar said during a discussion on Star Sports:

"There is always a slight question mark on the fast bowlers in terms of workload management but considering the sort of combination that has been created, with three spinners and three fast bowlers, and that the batters are in rhythm, there is very little chance for us to see any different player."

