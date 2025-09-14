Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan match

India maintained their top position in the Asia Cup 2025 points table for Group A with an excellent win over Pakistan. The Men in Blue beat their arch-rivals by seven wickets in a lopsided game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
It was the second game of Asia Cup 2025 for both the teams. Both India and Pakistan had won their respective opening games of the competition. Fans expected a battle of equals but, India completely blew away Pakistan in their battle on September 14.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and decided to bat first in Dubai. The decision did not work in his team's favor as India kept their opponents down to 127/9 in 20 overs.
Chasing 128 for a win, the Indian team reached 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. Courtesy of this victory, India now have four points from two matches, with their net run rate coming down from +10.483 to +4.793.
The Pakistan team continues to hold the second position in the Asia Cup 2025 points table for Group A despite the loss against India. The Men in Green have two points from two matches. Their net run rate has dropped down to +1.649.
Can India finish at the top of the Asia Cup 2025 points table for Group A?
India will play their third match of Asia Cup 2025 against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. The Indian team will finish at the top of the standings in Group A if they defeat Oman.
The Oman team has played only one match so far, where they suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Pakistan. India will start as the overwhelming favorites to win against Oman. Looking at their performance so far, it should not be a surprise if the Men in Blue beat Oman easily on September 19.
