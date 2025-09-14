Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan match

India maintained their top position in the Asia Cup 2025 points table for Group A with an excellent win over Pakistan. The Men in Blue beat their arch-rivals by seven wickets in a lopsided game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

It was the second game of Asia Cup 2025 for both the teams. Both India and Pakistan had won their respective opening games of the competition. Fans expected a battle of equals but, India completely blew away Pakistan in their battle on September 14.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and decided to bat first in Dubai. The decision did not work in his team's favor as India kept their opponents down to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Ad

Trending

Chasing 128 for a win, the Indian team reached 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. Courtesy of this victory, India now have four points from two matches, with their net run rate coming down from +10.483 to +4.793.

Asia Cup points table after India vs Pakistan match (Image: Sony Sports/X)

The Pakistan team continues to hold the second position in the Asia Cup 2025 points table for Group A despite the loss against India. The Men in Green have two points from two matches. Their net run rate has dropped down to +1.649.

Ad

Can India finish at the top of the Asia Cup 2025 points table for Group A?

India will play their third match of Asia Cup 2025 against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. The Indian team will finish at the top of the standings in Group A if they defeat Oman.

The Oman team has played only one match so far, where they suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Pakistan. India will start as the overwhelming favorites to win against Oman. Looking at their performance so far, it should not be a surprise if the Men in Blue beat Oman easily on September 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news